Australia warns travelers to not bring in hitchhiking toads

May 11, 2017 by Rod Mcguirk

Australian quarantine authorities on Thursday urged travelers through Asia to avoid bringing in hitchhiking amphibians after a passenger arrived at an airport with a dead Indonesian toad in his shoe.

The Department of Agriculture of Water Resources warned travelers to check their luggage and other belongings for biohazards after toads from Thailand and Indonesia were found recently at three Australian airports.

The department's head of biosecurity Lyn O'Connor said a sniffer dog reacted to a that an Australian was wearing as he arrived at Cairns Airport in northeast Australia.

The black-spined toad found by a biosecurity officer inside the shoe had only recently died and was probably alive when the passenger put the shoe on in Indonesia, O'Connor said in a statement.

A live banded bullfrog was found in a passenger's shoe at Perth Airport on Australia's west coast after a flight from Thailand, the department said. Officials could not immediately say on Thursday whether the was wearing the shoe or had packed it in luggage.

A live black-spined toad arrived on a flight from Thailand at Melbourne Airport in southeast Australia where it was found in a woman's luggage, the department said.

The black-spined toad could significantly damage the Australian environment and could carry exotic parasites or disease, O'Connor said.

Authorities are confident that all the passengers were unaware they were carrying toads.

Australia has some of the world's toughest quarantine regulations in a bid to keep pests and diseases from infiltrating its isolated borders and destroying the country's unique wildlife. The strict quarantine policies captured global attention in 2015, when Johnny Depp and his then-wife, Amber Heard, were charged with illegally bringing their pet Yorkshire terriers into Australia, where Depp was working on a movie.

They subsequently made an awkward apology video that warned others about violating the quarantine rules and avoided jail.

Explore further: Creepy crawly cargo caught in Australia

Related Stories

Creepy crawly cargo caught in Australia

April 4, 2017

Australian customs officers got more than they bargained for when two shoe boxes arrived from Europe with venomous snakes, exotic spiders and scorpions found slithering inside the "creep crawly cargo".

Soaring species: Endangered baby toads fly to Puerto Rico

October 20, 2016

More than 4,000 wiggling tadpoles conceived via wine fridges in California and then packed in a passenger plane headed to Puerto Rico on Thursday as part of a program to re-establish a technicolor native toad once thought ...

Thailand seizes hundreds of turtles in air luggage

June 2, 2011

Thai customs have discovered hundreds of live turtles and other rare animals in luggage at Bangkok's main airport, the latest in a series of wildlife seizures in the kingdom, an official said on Thursday.

Australian furry friend gets 'toad-smart' to survive

April 21, 2016

Scientists are training an endangered furry marsupial—Australia's beloved quoll—to avoid eating toxic toads that have devastated predator populations in a novel attempt to save native fauna.

Recommended for you

In brain evolution, size matters—most of the time

May 10, 2017

Which came first, overall bigger brains or larger brain regions that control specialized behaviors? Neuroscientists have debated this question for decades, but a new Cornell University study settles the score.

New light sensing molecule discovered in the fruit fly brain

May 10, 2017

Six biological pigments called rhodopsins play well-established roles in light-sensing in the fruit fly eye. Three of them also have light-independent roles in temperature sensation. New research shows that a seventh rhodopsin, ...

Cells calculate ratios to control gene expression

May 10, 2017

In multicellular animals, cells communicate by emitting and receiving proteins, a process called signaling. One of the most common signaling pathways is the transforming growth factor b (Tgf-b) pathway, which functions in ...

How fruit fly brains control what they choose to eat

May 10, 2017

Using fruit flies, Johns Hopkins researchers say they have identified a specific and very small set of brain cells—dubbed dopamine wedge neurons—responsible for driving the insects' food preferences toward what they need, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.