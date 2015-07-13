New audio codec enables unprecedented voice call quality

May 30, 2017
New audio codec enables unprecedented voice call quality
The EVS codec transmits speech of such pure quality that it sounds as if the person you’re calling is in the same room. Credit: Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

Smartphones can do almost everything you want, but their poor voice quality is still a vexing issue. Fraunhofer researchers have helped develop a new codec to banish this problem. Their solution raises voice quality to an unprecedented level – making it sound as natural as if the person you're calling is standing right next to you. That's because, for the first time, the entire audible frequency spectrum is transmitted.

The music on hold sounds tinny through the smartphone's built-in speakers. And even when you finally get through to a real human being, the at the other end of the line could barely be described as compelling. For although immense progress has been made in the development of all kinds of smartphone apps, the quality of voice transmission hasn't improved for years.

Clear and natural as opposed to muffled and distorted

The new Enhanced Voice Services (EVS) standard promises a step change comparable with the transition from analog CRT to digital flat-screen TVs. Instead of sounding muffled and distorted, the caller's voice is as clear and natural as in a face-to-face conversation. The impetus for developing the new codec was given by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), the international body that develops standards for mobile communication. A large team of researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS in Erlangen took part in this project.

The specifications for standards of this type are extremely demanding. "First of all, the codec must be capable of transmitting high-quality speech signals at relatively low data rates – so as not to compromise cost-efficiency," says Dipl.-Ing Markus Multrus, who coordinated the software development part of the project at Fraunhofer IIS. Another requirement is that the codec should be sufficiently robust to recover from transmission errors, thereby ensuring that calls are not dropped due to poor reception. Moreover, the codec must also be able to deliver similarly high quality when processing other types of signal, such as music on hold. This challenge is anything but simple, given that speech coding and audio coding are two separate worlds. The new codec therefore analyses the flow of signals every 20 milliseconds to distinguish between voice and music transmission, enabling the appropriate algorithms to be applied.

Transmission of the entire audible frequency spectrum

From a technical point of view, what is the difference between conventional and EVS codecs? "The human ear can hear frequencies of up to 20 kilohertz," explains Dr. Guillaume Fuchs, the research scientist who led the development of EVS at Fraunhofer. "But the frequency range of the audio signals transmitted by currently available codecs only extends to 3.4 kilohertz – any frequencies above that limit are simply cut off, which is why phone calls sound so muffled. The new codec allows frequencies of up to 16 or even 20 kilohertz to be transmitted, depending on the bit rate of the connection." In short, it is capable of transmitting the entire audible spectrum – at similar rates to today's wireless data codecs.

Voice quality indistinguishable from normal speech

Before a new coding standard can be accepted, proof has to be provided that the codec fits the defined specifications. In numerous listening tests, the EVS codec was evaluated by several thousand test subjects throughout the world. They rated the new standard as significantly better than existing solutions. The new codec has meanwhile been approved as a 3GPP standard. "Enhanced Voice Services are already commercially available in Japan, Korea, the United States, and Germany," reports Dipl.-Ing Stefan Döhla, who represents Fraunhofer IIS at 3GPP meetings. "It is estimated that between 50 and 100 million devices have been equipped so far with the EVS codec."

One of this year's Joseph von Fraunhofer Prizes went to Dipl.-Ing. Markus Multrus, Dr. Guillaume Fuchs and Dipl.-Ing. Stefan Döhla for the development of the EVS codec. They accepted the prize on behalf of the 50-strong team of researchers and engineers who worked on this project. The jury's decision was based among other things on "the 's worldwide user base and its potential to generate substantial license-fee revenues."

Explore further: Universal codec to set sound free

Related Stories

Universal codec to set sound free

August 16, 2005

A unique piece of software that will code any piece of recorded music, or speech, for any device, has been created by a team of European researchers.

Superior sound for telephones, mobile and related devices

May 26, 2011

Telephone calls and video conferences with a sound quality that approaches that of direct communication are now possible with a new audio coding technology -- it is almost as if the discussion participants are sitting across ...

Initiating the Surround Sound Era for Digital Radio

October 6, 2004

Telos/Omnia and Fraunhofer IIS announce the first public demonstration of their new surround system for HD Radio™ at the NAB Radio Show in San Diego, October 6-8. At NAB Radio Show, Telos/Omnia and Fraunhofer IIS present ...

UN group OKs new video format to save bandwidth

January 26, 2013

The U.N. telecommunications agency says its members have agreed upon a new compression format that could dramatically cut the amount of Internet bandwidth currently used by video files.

Digital radio for the world

May 11, 2016

Digital radio makes spherics and crackling interference in radio broadcast a thing of the past. New technologies from Fraunhofer IIS make it possible for digital radio to replace analogue short and medium wave broadcasting ...

Recommended for you

Tactile feedback adds 'muscle sense' to prosthetic hand

May 30, 2017

Engineers working to add "muscle sense" to prosthetic limbs found that tactile feedback on the skin allowed blindfolded test subjects to more than double their ability to discern the size of objects grasped with a prosthetic ...

Europe's first 'eTree' puts down roots in central France

May 29, 2017

A solar tree with giant square leaves that convert sunlight into electricity was unveiled in the central French town of Nevers on Monday, allowing passers-by to charge their phones, surf the internet... or just enjoy the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.