The Fraunhofer Gesellschaft (FhG) is the largest organization for applied science in Europe. FhG is comprised of 80 research units, 57 Fraunhofer Institutes and 40 separate location throughout Germany. The headquarters is in Munich. About 2/3 of the funding comes from private business and industry through contracts and about 1/3 from the German government and endowments. The emphasis is a partnership with the private sector and scientists and engineers.

Address Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Forderung der angewandten Forschung e.V. Postfach 20 07 33 80007 Munchen Website http://www.fraunhofer.de/EN/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fraunhofer_Society

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed