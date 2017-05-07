Near record amount of April showers drench US last month

May 8, 2017 by Seth Borenstein
Near record amount of April showers drench US last month
In this photo taken April 25, 2017, the rain tarp covers the infield of Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where the Philadelphia Phillies baseball game against the Florida Marlins was postponed due to bad weather. That whole April showers thing went bit overboard last month in the U.S. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) calculated that April 2017 was the country's second wettest April on record, averaging 3.43 inches for the nation, nearly an inch above the 20th century average. Only 1957 had a slightly wetter April. Records go back to 1895. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)

That whole April showers thing went a bit overboard last month in the United States.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday it was the second wettest April on record, averaging 3.43 inches for the nation, nearly an inch above the 20th century average. Only 1957 had more April rain.

Records go back to 1895.

Only 5 percent of the U.S. is in drought, the lowest drought footprint the 17-year-old U.S. Drought Monitor has recorded. NOAA calculates that 0.75 percent of the Lower 48 states are considered "very dry."

NOAA climate scientist Jake Crouch said many storms kept chugging over the U.S. in April from the Pacific.

Crouch said April fits global warming patterns of increasing heavy downpours interspersed with .

Explore further: Forget April showers, this May was wettest in US records (Update)

Related Stories

Fire and rain: Fed scientists point to wild April

May 10, 2011

(AP) -- April was a historic month for wild weather in the United States, and it wasn't just the killer tornado outbreak that set records, according to scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Recommended for you

Paris 1.5 C target may be smashed by 2026

May 8, 2017

Melbourne: Global temperatures could break through the 1.5°C barrier negotiated at the Paris conference as early as 2026 if a slow-moving, natural climate driver known as the Interdecadal Pacific Oscillation (IPO) has, as ...

Too soon to say if climate is changing cloud heights

May 8, 2017

A new analysis of 15 years of NASA satellite cloud measurements finds that clouds worldwide show no definitive trend during this period toward decreasing or increasing in height. The new study updates an earlier analysis ...

New theory on how Earth's crust was created

May 5, 2017

More than 90% of Earth's continental crust is made up of silica-rich minerals, such as feldspar and quartz. But where did this silica-enriched material come from? And could it provide a clue in the search for life on other ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.