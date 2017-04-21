April 21, 2017

Video: Larsen-C ice shelf crack

by European Space Agency

The Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite mission is monitoring the growing crack in Antarctica's Larsen-C ice shelf. When the ice shelf breaks off or 'calves', it will create one of the largest icebergs ever recorded – but exactly how long this will take is difficult to predict.

This animation demonstrates how scientists analyse radar data from Sentinel-1 to monitor the crack. This includes combining radar images to create an 'interferogram'.

Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by A. Hogg/CPOM/Priestly Centre, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Provided by European Space Agency

Copernicus Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 warn of dangerous Antarctic ice crack
