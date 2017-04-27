Video: Why chemists marched for science

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C., and many more at hundreds of satellite marches around the world on Saturday to join the first March for Science.
In the latest episode of Speaking of Chemistry, we followed two groups of chemists from Minnesota and New Jersey to get a snapshot of the hopes and concerns that brought them to the U.S. capital to join people from across the nation—and the globe—in the March for Science.
Watch it here:
Explore further: 'Assault on facts' energizes global March for Science
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.