Video: Why chemists marched for science

April 28, 2017
Why chemists marched for science (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C., and many more at hundreds of satellite marches around the world on Saturday to join the first March for Science.

In the latest episode of Speaking of Chemistry, we followed two groups of from Minnesota and New Jersey to get a of the hopes and concerns that brought them to the U.S. capital to join people from across the nation—and the globe—in the March for Science.

Watch it here:

https://youtu.be/-LC5S4uKr1M" />
The video will load shortly

Explore further: 'Assault on facts' energizes global March for Science

Related Stories

Will March snow ruin Washington's cherry blossoms?

March 14, 2017

As the northeastern United States braces for the biggest snowstorm of the winter, officials in Washington had other concerns—the fate of the city's prized cherry blossoms, which draw hordes of tourists every year.

Recommended for you

Efficient catalyst developed for producing pronucleotides

April 28, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers with Merck & Co., Inc. has developed an efficient catalyst for producing pronucleotides, paving the way perhaps to a new class of drugs for combatting viruses and cancer. In their paper ...

Tick protein helps antibiotics combat MRSA super bug

April 27, 2017

A protein derived from ticks enhances the effectiveness of antibiotic treatment for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, according to a Yale-led study. The strategy of using the protein in combination with ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.