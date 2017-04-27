Video: Why chemists marched for science

Credit: The American Chemical Society Tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C., and many more at hundreds of satellite marches around the world on Saturday to join the first March for Science.

In the latest episode of Speaking of Chemistry, we followed two groups of chemists from Minnesota and New Jersey to get a snapshot of the hopes and concerns that brought them to the U.S. capital to join people from across the nation—and the globe—in the March for Science.

Watch it here:

https://youtu.be/-LC5S4uKr1M" /> The video will load shortly

Explore further: 'Assault on facts' energizes global March for Science