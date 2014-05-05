The Star Wars 'superlaser' may no longer be sci-fi

April 3, 2017
The Star Wars ‘superlaser’ may no longer be sci-fi
Credit: Macquarie University

In a world-leading study researchers at Macquarie University have proven a method for multiplying laser power using diamond, demonstrating that a laser similar to the Star Wars 'superlaser' may no longer remain in science fiction.

The research, published in Laser and Photonics Reviews demonstrates a concept – reminiscent of the Star Wars Death Star sci-fi – where the of multiple laser beams is transferred into a single intense output that can be directed to the intended target.

This new laser development has real-world and high-stakes applications in which high power lasers are seen as a key tool in areas such as defence.

"Researchers are developing high power lasers to combat threats to security from the increased proliferation of low-cost drones and missile technology. High power lasers are also needed in space applications including powering space vehicles and tackling the growing space junk problem that threatens satellites," said co-author Associate Professor Rich Mildren.

The key to the high-powered beam is placing an ultra-pure diamond crystal at the point of convergence, and the beam-combining is achieved in diamond by harnessing a co-operative effect of the crystal that causes intense light beams to transfer their power into a selected direction while avoiding the beam distortion problems of single laser technologies.

"This discovery is technologically important as laser researchers are struggling with increasing power beyond a certain level due to the large challenges in handling the large heat build-up, and combining beams from multiple lasers is one of the most promising ways to substantially raise the power barrier," said lead experimentalist Dr Aaron McKay.

Diamond beam combining is a novel alternative to other concepts being currently trialed elsewhere in the world, and in this study, beam combining in diamond has the unique advantage that the process also changes the colour of the laser beam.

"The particular wavelength of the directed energy beam is critical to the efficient transmission through the atmosphere and to reduce the eye hazard for people, or indeed animals, who may be in the vicinity of the beam," said Associate Professor Mildren.

Although other materials have exhibited the same type of beam combining properties, the choice of diamond is essential for high power. The power-transfer effect at the heart of the device, called Raman scattering, is particularly strong in diamond. Also, crucially, diamond is outstanding for its ability to rapidly dissipate waste heat.

Explore further: Diamond makes laser beams more brilliant

More information: Aaron McKay et al. Diamond-based concept for combining beams at very high average powers, Laser & Photonics Reviews (2017). DOI: 10.1002/lpor.201600130

Related Stories

Diamond makes laser beams more brilliant

May 5, 2014

(Phys.org) —For the first time, researchers have shown that diamond can radically improve the quality of high power laser beams, according to new photonics research published overnight in Laser & Photonics Reviews. A team ...

New diamond laser 20 times more powerful

August 13, 2015

Researchers from the MQ Photonics Research Centre joined with fiber laser experts from the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Optics and Precision Engineering in Jena, Germany to demonstrate a diamond laser 20 times more powerful ...

Bit of bling adds new dimension to laser beam technology

December 11, 2008

(PhysOrg.com) -- No longer just an expensive ornament, diamonds are now of a sufficient size and quality to attract the eye of a team of physicists at Macquarie University, who are using them to develop a new more powerful ...

New approach to ultra-pure frequency lasers

August 3, 2016

A study by Macquarie University researchers has found a new way to make ultra-pure frequency lasers based on diamond that avoids the problems responsible for destabilising and broadening a laser's frequency.

Recommended for you

Nanoscopic golden springs could unravel twisted molecules

April 3, 2017

University of Bath scientists have used gold spring-shaped coils 5,000 times thinner than human hairs and powerful lasers to enable the detection of twisted molecules, and the applications could improve pharmaceutical design, ...

Researchers discover high-def electron pathways in soil

April 3, 2017

All plants need electrons to aid biological and chemical tasks. Cornell scientists have discovered a new high-definition system that allows electrons to travel through soil farther and more efficiently than previously thought.

The Star Wars 'superlaser' may no longer be sci-fi

April 3, 2017

In a world-leading study researchers at Macquarie University have proven a method for multiplying laser power using diamond, demonstrating that a laser similar to the Star Wars 'superlaser' may no longer remain in science ...

Space station crew cultivates crystals for drug development

March 31, 2017

Crew members aboard the International Space Station will begin conducting research this week to improve the way we grow crystals on Earth. The information gained from the experiments could speed up the process for drug development, ...

New electron microscope sees more than an image

March 31, 2017

The electron microscope, a powerful tool for science, just became even more powerful, with an improvement developed by Cornell physicists. Their electron microscope pixel array detector (EMPAD) yields not just an image, but ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.