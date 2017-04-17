Space station supply ship at launch pad honors John Glenn

April 18, 2017 by Marcia Dunn
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that will carry supplies to the International Space Station stands ready at complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The launch is scheduled for Tuesday morning and for the first time, NASA cameras will provide live 360-degree video of the rocket heading toward space. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

One of NASA's delivery services is paying tribute to John Glenn, as it gets set to launch supplies to the International Space Station.

A mighty Atlas rocket is providing Tuesday's lift, just as it did for Glenn 55 years ago.

The is poised to blast off at 11:11 a.m. from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying a commercial cargo ship named the S.S. John Glenn.

Following Glenn's death in December, Orbital ATK asked his widow, Annie, for permission to use his name for the spacecraft.

Glenn, an original Mercury 7 astronaut, became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. He returned to orbit in the space shuttle in 1998 at age 77, the oldest person ever to fly in space.

