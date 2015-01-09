NASA providing first live 360-degree view of rocket launch

April 17, 2017 by Marcia Dunn

Want the world's best, up-close view of a rocket launch without being right there at the pad?

For the first time, cameras will provide live 360-degree video of a rocket heading toward space.

NASA will provide the 360 stream Tuesday as an unmanned Atlas rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a capsule full of space station supplies. The stream will begin 10 minutes before the scheduled 11:11 a.m. liftoff and continue until the rocket is out of sight.

The four fisheye-lens cameras are located at the pad, about 300 feet (100 meters) from the rocket. A computer in a blast-proof box will stitch together the images for a full, in-the-round view. There will be about a minute lag time.

It will be shown on NASA's YouTube channel .

Explore further: SpaceX tries again to launch station supplies, land rocket

Related Stories

New twist in SpaceX rocket blast probe

October 2, 2016

The mysterious explosion of a SpaceX rocket last month took an odd turn with a "cordial" encounter between staff of Elon Musk's firm and fierce rival United Launch Alliance, The Washington Post reported.

Recommended for you

Supermassive black holes found in two tiny galaxies

April 17, 2017

Three years ago, a University of Utah-led team discovered that an ultra-compact dwarf galaxy contained a supermassive black hole, then the smallest known galaxy to harbor such a giant black hole. The findings suggested that ...

The lifetimes of massive star-forming regions

April 17, 2017

Astronomers can roughly estimate how long it takes for a new star to form: it is the time it takes for material in a gas cloud to collapse in free-fall, and is set by the mass, the size of the cloud, and gravity. Although ...

Cassini gets close-up view of Saturn moon Atlas

April 14, 2017

These raw, unprocessed images of Saturn's moon, Atlas, were taken on April 12, 2017, by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The flyby had a close-approach distance of about 7,000 miles (11,000 kilometers).

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.