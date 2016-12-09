US regulator reverses course on in-flight calling

April 10, 2017
US Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai has moved to block attempts to allow people to use cellphones to talk on
US Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai has moved to block attempts to allow people to use cellphones to talk on airplanes

A top US regulator moved Monday to roll back efforts to allow cellphone use in aircraft, reversing course on relaxing a long-standing ban on in-flight calls.

Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai said he circulated a order, which would require a vote of the commissioners, to "terminate" a 2013 rule-making effort.

"I stand with airline pilots, , and America's flying public against the FCC's ill-conceived 2013 plan to allow people to make cellphone calls on planes," said a statement from Pai, who was appointed as chairman by President Donald Trump.

"I do not believe that moving forward with this plan is in the public interest. Taking it off the table permanently will be a victory for Americans across the country who, like me, value a moment of quiet at 30,000 feet."

The FCC, under Democratic-appointed chairman Tom Wheeler, voted 3-2 in 2013 to begin a process that could eventually allow personal phone use in airplanes.

Officials said at the time the rule-making effort was to examine the technical feasibility of using in , and that any authorization would require deliberations by the Federal Aviation Administration, and be subject to rules imposed by airlines.

Still, the 2013 initiative sparked protests from groups representing flight attendants, and members of Congress who objected to allowing voice calls on flights.

Some 60 members of Congress signed a letter at the time urging the regulatory agency to allow only text and internet services in flight, without .

Explore further: Gov't proposal envisions phone calls on airline flights

Related Stories

Gov't weighs permitting cellphone calls on planes (Update)

November 21, 2013

Rules against making cellphone calls during airline flights are "outdated," and it's time to change them, federal regulators said Thursday, drawing immediate howls of protest from flight attendants, airline officials and ...

AP-GfK poll: Strong opposition to in-flight calls

December 11, 2013

As federal regulators consider removing a decades-old prohibition on making phone calls on planes, a majority of Americans who fly oppose such a change, a new Associated Press-GfK poll finds.

Recommended for you

Facebook launches digital assistant 'M' in US

April 6, 2017

Facebook on Thursday launched its digital assistant named "M" for US users of its Messenger application, ramping up the social network's efforts in artificial intelligence.

YouTube TV has some nifty features - and some big drawbacks

April 5, 2017

YouTube TV, Google's new streaming package of about 40 television channels, is the tech industry's latest bid to get cable-shunning millennials to pay for live TV over the internet. It offers intriguing advantages over rivals, ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rderkis
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Quote article "taking it off the table permanently will be a victory for Americans across the country who, like me, value a moment of quiet at 30,000 feet."
Well it's nice to know, he does not give a DAM about the majority of consumers or safety. It's all about what he likes.
And NO I don't fly so have no opinion of my own about phone use on planes. But I have to ask how do we let people like that in a position of power??

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.