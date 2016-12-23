NASA image captures Earth between the rings of Saturn

April 21, 2017
NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured this view of planet Earth as a point of light between the icy rings of Saturn on April 12, 2017. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

A new image from NASA's Cassini spacecraft shows planet Earth as a point of light between the icy rings of Saturn.

The spacecraft captured the view on April 12, 2017, at 10:41 p.m. PDT (1:41 a.m. EDT on April 13). Cassini was 870 million miles (1.4 billion kilometers) away from Earth when the image was taken. Although far too small to be visible in the image, the part of Earth facing Cassini at the time was the southern Atlantic Ocean.

Earth's moon is also visible nearby in a cropped, zoomed-in version of the image.

This cropped, zoomed-in version of the image makes it easier to see Earth's moon -- a smaller, fainter dot to the left of our planet's bright dot. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Image: Pandora up close

December 23, 2016

This image from NASA's Cassini spacecraft is one of the highest-resolution views ever taken of Saturn's moon Pandora. Pandora (52 miles, 84 kilometers) across orbits Saturn just outside the narrow F ring.

Image: Not really starless at Saturn

July 19, 2016

Saturn's main rings, along with its and moons, are much brighter than most stars. As a result, much shorter exposure times (10 milliseconds, in this case) are required to produce an image and not saturate the detectors of ...

Image: Sliver of Saturn

April 4, 2017

Although only a sliver of Saturn's sunlit face is visible in this view, the mighty gas giant planet still dominates the view.

Image: Saturn's B-ring close-up

March 20, 2017

This image shows the incredible detail at which the international Cassini spacecraft is observing Saturn's rings of icy debris as part of its dedicated close 'ring grazing' orbits.

Image: In daylight on Saturn's night side

October 12, 2016

NASA's Cassini spacecraft looks down at the rings of Saturn from above the planet's nightside. The darkened globe of Saturn is seen here at lower right, along with the shadow it casts across the rings.

Image: Saturn's rings dividing Dione

February 17, 2016

Dione appears cut in two by Saturn's razor-thin rings, seen nearly edge-on in a view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. This scene was captured from just 0.02 degrees above the ring plane.

Detecting life in the ultra-dry Atacama Desert

April 21, 2017

Few places are as hostile to life as Chile's Atacama Desert. It's the driest non-polar desert on Earth, and only the hardiest microbes survive there. Its rocky landscape has lain undisturbed for eons, exposed to extreme temperatures ...

Rare supernova discovery ushers in new era for cosmology

April 20, 2017

With the help of an automated supernova-hunting pipeline and a galaxy sitting 2 bil-lion light years away from Earth that's acting as a "magnifying glass,'' astronomers have captured multiple images of a Type Ia supernova—the ...

Hubble celebrates 27 years with two close friends

April 20, 2017

This stunning cosmic pairing of the two very different looking spiral galaxies NGC 4302 and NGC 4298 was imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The image brilliantly captures their warm stellar glow and brown, mottled ...

