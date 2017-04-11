A new mineral from the oldest solar system solids in meteorites

April 14, 2017
A new mineral from the oldest solar system solids in meteorites
Researchers have identified a new mineral in the oldest solar system solids from primitive meteorites. They've named it "rubinite" after Dr. Alan E. Rubin, a pioneering cosmochemist at University of California, Los Angeles. Rubinite was officially approved in March 2017 by the International Mineralogical Association. Credit: Tohoku University

Researchers have identified a new mineral in the oldest solar system solids from primitive meteorites. They've named it "rubinite" after Dr. Alan E. Rubin, a pioneering cosmochemist at University of California, Los Angeles. Rubinite was officially approved in March 2017 by the International Mineralogical Association.

Calcium-aluminum-rich inclusions (CAIs) are the first solar solids that formed at high temperatures in a region close to the protosun about 4.568 billion years ago. They occur as submillimeter- to centimeter-sized rocks in - meteorites derived from primitive asteroids. Because CAIs retain the properties of physico-chemical conditions of the early solar system, they are very valuable to the study of planetary science.

CAIs from two different carbonaceous chondrites were studied independently by Takashi Yoshizaki from Tohoku University and Chi Ma of the California Institute of Technology. They found tiny (< 10 µm in diameter) grains of a new garnet rubinite (chemical formula: Ca3Ti3+2Si3O12). In both cases, the new minerals show high Ti3+ contents, indicating that they formed under highly reducing conditions. Further cosmochemical studies of rubinite will uncover new insights into nebular processes and evolution of the early solar system.

Explore further: Oldest objects in solar system indicate a turbulent beginning

More information: Mineralogical Magazine, 81, DOI: 10.1180/minmag.2017.081.022

Related Stories

Scientists find new primitive mineral in meteorite

June 26, 2012

In 1969, an exploding fireball tore through the sky over Mexico, scattering thousands of pieces of meteorite across the state of Chihuahua. More than 40 years later, the Allende meteorite is still serving the scientific community ...

Three new minerals discovered in a unique meteorite

March 7, 2017

Researchers led by mineralogist Chi Ma have identified three new minerals in a tiny sample of the Khatyrka meteorite. The meteorite, recovered in pieces from the Koryak Mountains in eastern Russia in 1979 and 2011, made news ...

First measurement of the age of cometary material

February 25, 2010

(PhysOrg.com) -- Though comets are thought to be some of the oldest, most primitive bodies in the solar system, new research on comet Wild 2 indicates that inner solar system material was transported to the comet-forming ...

Researchers Investigate Early Solar System

August 14, 2006

Scientists at the Naval Research Laboratory are part of an international research team that is studying minerals formed during the early history of the solar system.

Recommended for you

Unique tectonics on Venus modeled in lab to explain coronae

April 13, 2017

(Phys.org)—A trio of planetary scientists has created a physical model of part of the surface of Venus and in so doing may have solved the mystery of tectonics on Venus. In their paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, ...

California dryness and recovery challenge multi-century odds

April 11, 2017

Between October 2011 and September 2015, California saw its driest four-year period in the instrumental record, which dates back to 1895. Parts of the state lost more than two full years of precipitation during the prolonged, ...

Possible signs of life found ten kilometers below seafloor

April 11, 2017

(Phys.org)—An international team of researchers has found possible evidence of life ten kilometers below the sea floor in the Mariana Trench. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.