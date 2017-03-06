Three new minerals discovered in a unique meteorite

March 7, 2017
Three new minerals discovered in a unique meteorite
The new minerals were found in a tiny fragment of the Khatyrka meteorite, seen here in a backscattered electron image. Credit: Chi Ma/Caltech

Researchers led by mineralogist Chi Ma have identified three new minerals in a tiny sample of the Khatyrka meteorite. The meteorite, recovered in pieces from the Koryak Mountains in eastern Russia in 1979 and 2011, made news in recent years for containing the first three natural quasicrystals ever found. (A quasicrystal is a phase of solid matter with symmetries previously thought to be impossible).

Ma, the director of the Geological and Planetary Sciences division's Analytical Facility at Caltech, and his colleagues have discovered 35 new minerals to date, including 32 in . Out of more than 5,000 known minerals approved and cataloged by the International Mineralogical Association, which confirms new minerals, about 430 are from meteorites—meaning that Ma can be credited with discovering roughly 7 percent of the minerals sourced from meteorites.

The new minerals—dubbed "stolperite" (after Edward Stolper, the William E. Leonhard Professor of Geology and Caltech's provost); "hollisterite," in honor of Princeton geologist Lincoln Hollister (PhD '66); and kryachkoite, for Valery Kryachko, who discovered the original samples of the Khatyrka in 1979—contribute to the nascent field of nanominerology, the study of rock samples at nanoscales.

Nanomineralogy usually uses a technique called high-resolution analytical scanning electron microscopy (SEM), in which a beam of high-energy electrons is focused onto a polished sample's surface. Various emitted signals, produced from the interaction of the electrons and atoms in a sample, allow scientists to observe the mineral down to a 1-nanometer resolution and to analyze its chemical composition and crystal structure at a submicrometer scale.

The newly dubbed stolperite—so named in recognition of Stolper's "many fundamental contributions to petrology and meteorite research, and support for natural quasicrystal research," Ma says—is an alloy of metallic aluminum and copper (chemical formula: AlCu). Structurally, stolperite is arranged in a cubic form, with each copper atom at the center of a cube with aluminum atoms at all eight corners (and, likewise, each aluminum atom sits at the center of a cube of eight copper atoms).

"Normally we don't observe such aluminum-rich metal in space rocks because the aluminum would have reacted to form aluminum oxide," Ma says. This means that the likelihood of finding other stolperite samples is low. In fact, the Khatyrka meteorite is the only meteorite ever found that contains metallic aluminum; the meteorite fragment hosting the trio of new minerals is now in the holdings of the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History, which maintains a catalog of more than 600,000 specimens.

The three new minerals and names have been confirmed by the Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature and Classification of the International Mineralogical Association, which was established in 1959. To name a new mineral, a researcher must demonstrate that its chemical composition and make it unique. A few months ago, Ma also had a mineral named in his honor, an aluminum-titanium-oxide mineral (Al2Ti3O9) called machiite by Sasha Krot at the University of Hawaii, was also found in a meteorite. This one formed by condensation in the solar nebula, making it one of the oldest solids to have formed in the solar system.

Explore further: Khatyrka meteorite found to have third quasicrystal

More information: Chi Ma et al. Hollisterite (AlFe), kryachkoite (Al,Cu)(Fe,Cu), and stolperite (AlCu): Three new minerals from the Khatyrka CV3 carbonaceous chondrite, American Mineralogist (2017). DOI: 10.2138/am-2017-5991

Related Stories

Khatyrka meteorite found to have third quasicrystal

December 9, 2016

(Phys.org)—A small team of researchers from the U.S. and Italy has found evidence of a naturally formed quasicrystal in a sample obtained from the Khatyrka meteorite. In their paper published in the journal Scientific Reports, ...

Scientists find new primitive mineral in meteorite

June 26, 2012

In 1969, an exploding fireball tore through the sky over Mexico, scattering thousands of pieces of meteorite across the state of Chihuahua. More than 40 years later, the Allende meteorite is still serving the scientific community ...

Our planet's most abundant mineral now has a name

June 18, 2014

Deep below the earth's surface lies a thick, rocky layer called the mantle, which makes up the majority of our planet's volume. For decades, scientists have known that most of the lower mantle is a silicate mineral with a ...

Opal discovered in Antarctic meteorite

June 28, 2016

Planetary scientists have discovered pieces of opal in a meteorite found in Antarctica, a result that demonstrates that meteorites delivered water ice to asteroids early in the history of the solar system. Led by Professor ...

Recommended for you

Three new minerals discovered in a unique meteorite

March 7, 2017

Researchers led by mineralogist Chi Ma have identified three new minerals in a tiny sample of the Khatyrka meteorite. The meteorite, recovered in pieces from the Koryak Mountains in eastern Russia in 1979 and 2011, made news ...

A new look at the nature of dark matter

March 6, 2017

The nature of the dark matter which apparently makes up 80% of the mass of the particles in the universe is still one of the great unsolved mysteries of present day sciences. The lack of experimental evidence, which could ...

Cosmic environments and their influence in star formation

March 6, 2017

The scaffolding that holds the large-scale structure of the universe constitutes galaxies, dark matter and gas (from which stars are forming), organized in complex networks known as the cosmic web. This network comprises ...

Cryovolcanism on dwarf planet Ceres

March 6, 2017

Among the most striking features on the surface of Ceres are the bright spots in the center of Occator crater which stood out already as NASA's space probe Dawn approached the dwarf planet. Scientists under the leadership ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.