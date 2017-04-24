Fighting infections with a silver sword

April 25, 2017

Silver and other metals have been used to fight infections since ancient times. Today, researchers are using sophisticated techniques such as the gene-editing platform Crispr-Cas9 to take a closer look at precisely how silver poisons pathogenic microbes—and when it fails. The work is yielding new insights on how to create effective antimicrobials and avoid the pitfalls of antimicrobial resistance.

Joe Lemire, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Calgary, will present his work in this area at the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology annual meeting during the Experimental Biology 2017 meeting, to be held April 22-26 in Chicago.

"Our overarching goal is to deliver the relevant scientific evidence that would aid policymakers in developing guidelines for when and how could be used in the clinic to combat and control infectious pathogens," said Lemire. "With our enhanced mechanistic understanding of silver toxicity, we also aim to develop novel silver-based antimicrobial therapies, and potentially rejuvenate other antibiotic therapies that bacteria have come to resist, via silver-based co-treatment strategies."

Lemire and his colleagues are using Crispr-Cas9 genome editing to screen for and delete genes that allow certain bacterial species to resist silver's antimicrobial properties. Although previous methods allowed researchers to identify genes that confer antibiotic resistance or tolerance, Crispr-Cas9 is the first technology to allow researchers to cleanly delete these genes from the genome without leaving behind any biochemical markers or "scars."

The team has discovered many biological pathways involved in silver toxicity and some surprising ways that bacteria avoid succumbing to silver poisoning, Lemire said. While silver is used to control bacteria in many clinical settings and has been incorporated into hundreds of commercial products, gaining a more complete understanding of silver's is necessary if we are to make the most of this ancient remedy for years to come.

Explore further: Rampant use of antibacterial nanosilver is a resistance risk

More information: Unravelling the myths and mysteries of the antimicrobial agent, silver, app.core-apps.com/eb2017/abstract/f15602950a644f98d1c4301c53f81b19

