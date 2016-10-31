Hacker group releases password to alleged NSA files

April 9, 2017 by The Associated Press

A secretive group that published a trove of hacking tools allegedly used by U.S. spies has released a password that it says can unlock related files.

In a Medium post , the "Shadow Brokers" group revealed a to files associated with the leaked toolkit, purportedly from the U.S. National Security Agency. Some tweeted that the password works, but that couldn't be independently verified.

An October leak by the group included information that experts said might identify computers used to obscure U.S. electronic eavesdropping.

The group's post also included a discursive rant against President Donald Trump, including criticism of the recent U.S. airstrike on a Syrian air base, Trump's attacks on some congressional Republicans and his decision to remove adviser Stephen Bannon from the National Security Council.

Explore further: Hackers say they're revealing more from trove of NSA data

Related Stories

WikiLeaks CIA files: Are they real and are they a risk?

March 8, 2017

WikiLeaks has published thousands of documents that the anti-secrecy organization said were classified files revealing scores of secrets about CIA hacking tools used to break into targeted computers, cellphones and even smart ...

Recommended for you

Facebook launches digital assistant 'M' in US

April 6, 2017

Facebook on Thursday launched its digital assistant named "M" for US users of its Messenger application, ramping up the social network's efforts in artificial intelligence.

YouTube TV has some nifty features - and some big drawbacks

April 5, 2017

YouTube TV, Google's new streaming package of about 40 television channels, is the tech industry's latest bid to get cable-shunning millennials to pay for live TV over the internet. It offers intriguing advantages over rivals, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.