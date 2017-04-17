Facebook CEO sees augmented reality's future in the camera

April 18, 2017

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees the future of augmented reality in your smartphone camera, and not just in special goggles.

Facebook kicked off its annual conference for developers Tuesday with a speech by Zuckerberg, who outlined some tools and features he envisions on Facebook. Augmented reality involves the project of into real-world surroundings.

Zuckerberg said new phone-based applications might include creating a three-dimensional scene from a single two-dimensional photo or splattering the walls of your house with colorful (virtual) art.

The Facebook founder also briefly addressed a tragedy that took place Monday, when a man posted video of a murder on Facebook. That raised questions about the company's ability to monitor gruesome material on its site.

Zuckerberg said Facebook has "a lot of work" to do.

