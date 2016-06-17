ESA boosting its Argentine link with deep space

April 26, 2017
ESA boosting its Argentine link with deep space
Malargüe station supports many of ESA’s most important exploration missions, including Rosetta, Mars Express, ExoMars, LISA Pathfinder and Gaia. Credit: ESA/D. Pazos - CC BY-SA IGO 3.0

Thanks to some high-tech improvements, ESA's radio dish in Argentina will be ready to receive the rising torrent of scientific data beamed back by future missions exploring deep in our Solar System.

Since 2012, ESA's deep-space tracking station at Malargüe, about 1200 km west of Buenos Aires, Argentina, has provided critical links to some of Europe's most important missions, including ExoMars, Mars Express, Gaia and Rosetta.

The data-gathering capabilities of upcoming exploration missions is steadily increasing, however, and this means a 10-fold growth, each decade, in the amount of science data that must be downlinked from Mercury, the surface of Mars or the enigmatic moons circling Jupiter.

To cater for this need, ESA is investing in a series of significant upgrades for its Malargüe station, underscoring the Agency's long and productive partnership with Argentina and that country's strong involvement in space science.

Boosting bitrates from deep space

The upgrades will be spread over two years and include a new main signal-processing system and the addition of a 26 GHz downlink that will enable high-speed data receipt from space.

"This means our station at Malargüe will be able to download data from ESA's future Euclid , for example, at 150 Mbit/s, 15 times faster than today," says Michel Dugast, ESA's station engineer and project manager for the upgrade.

The video will load shortly
ESA’s new tracking station in Malargüe, Argentina, was formally inaugurated on 18 December 2012 and entered service early in 2013. Credit: ESA

"It will also support cornerstone ESA missions like ExoMars 2020, BepiColombo and Juice, as well as partner missions from Russia, the US and Japan, among others."

The 18 months of work, valued at about €4 million, will start in May.

Signals from Saturn

In addition to its routine communication tasks, ESA is using the Malargüe dish this year to catch signals from the international Cassini spacecraft operated by NASA at Saturn, more than 1.4 billion km away, some of the most-distant radio link-ups ever achieved by European stations.

Malargüe is also playing a critical role in this year's 'aerobraking' by the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter at Mars. Aerobraking uses the Red Planet's faint, wispy upper atmosphere to slow the orbiter, allowing it to attain its final science orbit using very little fuel.

ESA boosting its Argentine link with deep space
Euclid is an ESA mission to map the geometry of the dark Universe. Euclid will investigate the distance-redshift relationship and the evolution of cosmic structures. It achieves this by measuring shapes and redshifts of galaxies and clusters of galaxies out to redshifts ~2, or equivalently to a look-back time of 10 billion years. It will therefore cover the entire period over which dark energy played a significant role in accelerating the expansion. The Euclid spacecraft will have a launch mass of around 2100 kg. It will be about 4.5 metres tall and 3.1 metres in 'diameter' (with appendages stowed). The nominal mission lifetime is six years.  Credit: ESA/C. Carreau, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Explore further: Image: Rainbow over Malargue station antenna dish

Related Stories

Image: Rainbow over Malargue station antenna dish

June 17, 2016

This beautiful image was captured on Tuesday, 14 June, by Diego Aloi, working as part of the local engineering team at Malargüe station. The dish is located 30 km south of the city of Malargüe, about 1200 km west of Buenos ...

ESA's powerful new tracking station ready for service

December 17, 2012

(Phys.org)—A new satellite tracking station at Malargüe, Argentina, will be formally inaugurated on Tuesday, completing the trio of deep-space stations and confirming ESA as one of the world's most technologically advanced ...

Most distant catch for ESA station

August 19, 2016

An ESA tracking station has acquired signals from the international Cassini spacecraft orbiting Saturn, across more than 1.4 billion km of space.

Huge new ESA tracking station is ready for duty

November 5, 2012

To keep in contact with an ever growing armada of spacecraft ESA has developed a tracking station network called ESTRACK. This is a worldwide system of ground stations providing links between satellites in orbit and ESA's ...

Recommended for you

'Iceball' planet discovered through microlensing

April 26, 2017

Scientists have discovered a new planet with the mass of Earth, orbiting its star at the same distance that we orbit our sun. The planet is likely far too cold to be habitable for life as we know it, however, because its ...

Sun's eruptions might all have same trigger

April 26, 2017

Large and small scale solar eruptions might all be triggered by a single process, according to new research that leads to better understanding of the Sun's activity.

New survey hints at exotic origin for the Cold Spot

April 25, 2017

A supervoid is unlikely to explain a 'Cold Spot' in the cosmic microwave background, according to the results of a new survey, leaving room for exotic explanations like a collision between universes. The researchers, led ...

Astronomers detect dozens of new quasars and galaxies

April 25, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of astronomers led by Yoshiki Matsuoka of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) has detected a treasure trove of new high-redshift quasars (or quasi-stellar objects) and luminous galaxies. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.