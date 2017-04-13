Apple to begin testing self-driving car tech in California

April 14, 2017

Apple will begin testing self-driving car technology in California, its first public move into a highly competitive field that could radically change transportation.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles awarded Apple a permit to test Friday and disclosed that information on its website . A spokesman for the department said the permit will cover three vehicles—all 2015 Lexus RX 450h hybrid SUVs—and six individual drivers. The state requires a human behind the wheel during such testing.

Apple confirmed that it will begin testing self-driving technology in the state, but provided no details. It pointed to a December statement it provided to that stated Apple is investing heavily in "machine learning and " and noted "many potential applications" for these technologies.

