Wrong-way asteroid plays 'chicken' with Jupiter

March 29, 2017
Wrong-way asteroid plays 'chicken' with Jupiter
Asteroid Bee-Zed avoids colliding with Jupiter and with the Trojan asteroids with every wrong-way pass it makes. Credit: Western University (Canada), Athabaskan University, Large Binocular Telescope Observatory

For at least a million years, an asteroid orbiting the "wrong" way around the sun has been playing a cosmic game of chicken with giant Jupiter and with about 6,000 other asteroids sharing the giant planet's space, says a report published in the latest issue of Nature.

The , nicknamed Bee-Zed, is the only one in this solar system that's known both to have an opposite, retrograde orbit around the sun while at the same time sharing a planet's orbital space, says researcher and co-author Paul Wiegert of Western's Department of Physics and Astronomy.

All but 82 of the million or so known asteroids in our solar system travel around the sun in what's called a prograde motion: that is, counter-clockwise when visualized from above. But asteroid 2015 BZ509 ("Bee-Zed" for short) circles clockwise, in a retrograde motion—moving against the flow of all other asteroids in the giant planet's orbital entourage.

Put another way, it's as if Jupiter is a monster truck on a track circling the sun, and the asteroids in Jupiter's orbit are sub-compact cars all whizzing along in the same direction. Bee-Zed is the rogue—driving around the track in the wrong direction—steering between the 6,000 other cars and swerving around the monster truck. And it does so every single lap, and has done so for thousands of laps for a million years or more.

The video will load shortly
Western University asteroid expert Paul Wiegert explains how recently discovered asteroid Bee-Zed has managed to avoid slamming into Jupiter, despite its being on an apparent collision course with the giant planet. Credit: Western University, Ontario, Canada

So how does it avoid colliding with Jupiter? Jupiter's gravity actually deflects the asteroid's path at each pass so as to allow both to continue safely on their way, Wiegert says.

Little is known about the asteroid, which was discovered in January, 2015. It has a diameter of about three kilometers and it may have originated from the same place as Halley's comet, which also has a . The team hasn't been able to determine yet if Bee-Zed is an icy comet or a rocky asteroid.

But their analysis—based on complex calculations and on observations through the Large Binocular Camera on the Large Binocular Telescope in Mt. Graham, Arizona, during a span of 300 days—show Bee-Zed is somehow able to maintain a stable orbit even as an outlier.

The calculations conducted by the team show the has been stable for at least a million years and will be stable for at least a million more. Learning more about the asteroid provides another intriguing glimpse into previously unknown and unmapped features of our solar system. "The detective work has just begun," he said.

Explore further: Fragmented asteroid pair develops twin comet-like tails

More information: Paul Wiegert et al. A retrograde co-orbital asteroid of Jupiter, Nature (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nature22029

Related Stories

Fragmented asteroid pair develops twin comet-like tails

March 2, 2017

Asteroids on the main belt, situated between Mars and Jupiter, move around the sun in quasi circular orbits, so they do not undergo the temperature changes which, in comets, produce the characteristic tails. Nevertheless, ...

Searching for trojan asteroids, Earth's unseen companions

December 13, 2016

The University of Arizona-led OSIRIS-REx mission will take advantage of its two-year outbound cruise to the asteroid Bennu in order to conduct a search for elusive solar system objects. Between Feb. 9 and 20, the NASA spacecraft ...

NASA's OSIRIS-REx begins Earth-Trojan asteroid search

February 10, 2017

A NASA spacecraft begins its search Thursday for an enigmatic class of near-Earth objects known as Earth-Trojan asteroids. OSIRIS-REx, currently on a two-year outbound journey to the asteroid Bennu, will spend almost two ...

Chaotic orbit of Comet Halley explained

June 30, 2016

A team of Dutch and Scottish researchers led by Simon Portegies Zwart (Leiden University) has found an explanation for the chaotic behavior of the orbit of Halley's Comet. The findings are accepted for publication in the ...

Asteroid resembles Dungeons and Dragons dice

February 13, 2017

Radar images of asteroid 2017 BQ6 were obtained on Feb. 6 and 7 with NASA's 70-meter (230-foot) antenna at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. They reveal an irregular, angular-appearing asteroid ...

New horseshoe orbit Earth-companion asteroid discovered

April 6, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Apostolos Christou and David Asher from the Armagh Observatory in Northern Ireland announced the discovery of an asteroid near Earth called Asteroid 2010 SO16 and their findings were published on arXiv.org. ...

Recommended for you

Wrong-way asteroid plays 'chicken' with Jupiter

March 29, 2017

For at least a million years, an asteroid orbiting the "wrong" way around the sun has been playing a cosmic game of chicken with giant Jupiter and with about 6,000 other asteroids sharing the giant planet's space, says a ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.