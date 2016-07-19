Fragmented asteroid pair develops twin comet-like tails

March 2, 2017
Fragmented asteroid pair develops twin comet-like tails

Asteroids on the main belt, situated between Mars and Jupiter, move around the sun in quasi circular orbits, so they do not undergo the temperature changes which, in comets, produce the characteristic tails. Nevertheless, some twenty cases have been documented of asteroids which, for various reasons, increase their glow and unfurl a tail of dust. Among the latter stands P/2016 J1, the youngest known "asteroid pair."

Asteroid pairs are relatively frequent objects in the . They are created when an original asteroid, either because of an excess of rotational speed or because of an impact with a foreign body, breaks in two. This can also happen as the result of the destabilization of binary systems. Asteroids that form pairs are not gravitationally linked to each other. They drift away from each other progressively, but they plot similar orbits around the sun.

Reconstructing the orbits of , astronomers can determine the moment of maximum proximity, and thereby establish the asteroid's date of rupture.

An international group of researchers has used the Great Telescope of the Canary Islands (GTC) and the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT) to study P/2016 J1, an asteroid whose duplicity was discovered in 2016. "The results derived from the evolution of the orbit show that the asteroid fragmented approximately six years ago, which makes it the youngest known asteroid pair in the solar system to date," says Fernando Moreno, researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), in charge of the project.

P/2016 J1 presents another important peculiarity. "Both fragments are activated, i.e., they display dust structures similar to comets. This is the first time we observe an pair with simultaneous activity," says Fernando Moreno (IAA-CSIC).

Analyses revealed that the asteroids were activated near their perihelion – the point on the orbit nearest to the sun – between the end of 2015 and the beginning of 2016, and that they remained for a period of between six and nine months. The span of time between the moment of fragmentation and their bout of activity implies that the two events are not related. In fact, the data suggests that the fragmentation also happened near the perihelion but during the previous orbit (it takes P/2016 J1 5.65 years to spin around the sun).

"In all likelihood, the dust emission is due to the sublimation of ice that was left exposed after the fragmentation," says Moreno (IAA-CSIC). This research project, together with the ever-more frequent findings of some activity or other on asteroids, indicates that the solar system is more active in that region than was previously believed.

Explore further: Scientists study early evolution of activated asteroid P/2016 G1

Related Stories

Tail discovered on long-known asteroid

November 11, 2014

A two-person team of Carnegie's Scott Sheppard and Chadwick Trujillo of the Gemini Observatory has discovered a new active asteroid, called 62412, in the Solar System's main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. It is the ...

Active asteroid 324P/La Sagra observed by Hubble

July 5, 2016

(Phys.org)—The renowned Hubble Space Telescope (HST) plays a leading role in uncovering distant locations of the universe, but it could be also a helpful tool for studying nearby objects, like space rocks whizzing through ...

NEOWISE mission spies one comet, maybe two

December 29, 2016

NASA's NEOWISE mission has recently discovered some celestial objects traveling through our neighborhood, including one on the blurry line between asteroid and comet. Another—definitely a comet—might be seen with binoculars ...

Discovering the birth of an asteroid trail

February 21, 2013

Unlike comets, asteroids are not characterised by exhibiting a trail, but there are now ten exceptions. Spanish researchers have observed one of these rare asteroids from the Gran Telescopio Canarias (Spain) and have discovered ...

Small asteroid flies safely past Earth

September 8, 2016

A small asteroid designated 2016 RB1 safely flew past Earth today at 10:20 a.m. PDT (1:20 p.m. EDT / 17:20 UTC) at a distance of about 25,000 miles (40,000 kilometers, or just less than 1/10th the distance of Earth to the ...

Recommended for you

Probing seven worlds with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

March 2, 2017

With the discovery of seven earth-sized planets around the TRAPPIST-1 star 40 light years away, astronomers are looking to the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope to help us find out if any of these planets could possibly ...

Team puts dark matter on the map

March 1, 2017

A Yale-led team has produced one of the highest-resolution maps of dark matter ever created, offering a detailed case for the existence of cold dark matter—sluggish particles that comprise the bulk of matter in the universe.

A galaxy on the edge

March 1, 2017

Spiral galaxies throughout the Universe take on all manner of orientations with respect to Earth. We see some from above (as it were) or "face-on"—a good example of this being the whirlpool-shaped galaxy NGC 1232. Such ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.