Video: How to make tomatoes taste awesome again

March 20, 2017
How to make tomatoes taste awesome again (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Why are so many supermarket tomatoes tasteless and rock hard? In the 1990s, breeders developed a tomato that produces less of the hormone ethylene, so they stay hardened for shipping and then ripen in store. That delayed ripening combined with other breeding moves have made tomatoes bigger, redder and great for shipping, but also less satisfying in salad.

This video shows how scientists are learning how tomatoes mature so that soon you may see and taste totally terrific tomatoes at the supermarket.

Watch the latest Speaking of Chemistry video here:

The video will load shortly

Explore further: Team discovers key to restoring great tomato flavor

Related Stories

Team discovers key to restoring great tomato flavor

January 26, 2017

What's wrong with the supermarket tomato? Consumers say they lack flavor, so a University of Florida researcher led a global team on a mission to identify the important factors that have been lost and put them back into modern ...

Why does a capsicum picked green stay green?

December 13, 2013

Shoppers hoping their browny-green capsicums will eventually ripen into those beautiful pillar box red ones will always be disappointed. University of Adelaide researchers have shed new light on why capsicums picked green ...

Recommended for you

Transparent ceramics make super-hard windows

March 17, 2017

Scientists have synthesised the first transparent sample of a popular industrial ceramic at DESY. The result is a super-hard window made of cubic silicon nitride that can potentially be used under extreme conditions like ...

Flexibility is key in mechanism of biological self-assembly

March 17, 2017

A new study has modeled a crucial first step in the self-assembly of cellular structures such as drug receptors and other protein complexes, and found that the flexibility of the structures has a dramatic impact on how fast ...

Next-gen steel under the microscope

March 16, 2017

Next-generation steel and metal alloys are a step closer to reality, thanks to an international research project involving a University of Queensland scientist.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.