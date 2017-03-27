Uber diversity report says 36 percent of employees are women

March 28, 2017 by Barbara Ortutay
In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017, photo, an Uber representative helps travelers find rides with Uber at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Uber's first report on employee diversity shows low numbers for women, especially in technology positions. Uber's report doesn't count drivers as employees. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Uber's first report on employee diversity shows low numbers for women, especially in technical positions.

The report comes as pressure mounts on the company in light of sexual harassment claims by a former .

Thirty-six percent of the company's employees are women. Google, in comparison, has 31 percent women and Apple, 32 percent.

When it comes to technology jobs such as engineering, only 15 percent are women at Uber. At Google, it's 19 percent and Apple, 23 percent.

Uber's report doesn't count drivers as employees.

It shows that nearly 9 percent of U.S. employees are black and almost 6 percent are Hispanic. At Google, a much larger company, the numbers are 2 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

Uber also says 15 percent of its employees hold work visas.

