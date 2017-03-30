Designing sensors to detect foreign bodies in food

March 31, 2017
Designing sensors to detect foreign bodies in food
Image obtained with this technology in which there can be seen, on a slice of sausage, plastics, metals and splinters of glass of different sizes and shapes. Credit: Elhuyar Fundazioa

Researchers at the NUP/UPNA-Public University of Navarre and the Navarre-based company Anteral S.L. have designed a novel system of sensors to improve quality control in the food sector and based on terahertz technology. These devices enable foreign bodies, such as metals, paper, insects, plastic or glass to be detected in food along a production line, and pathogenic microorganisms to be identified in real time.

These devices are based on , a band in the located between the microwaves and infrared waves. This terahertz band is the last unexplored region of the electromagnetic spectrum owing to the difficulty in generating and detecting waves of this type. Yet one of the fields in which terahertz offer huge technological potential is in the sensing of substances and materials. This is due to the fact that nearly all the molecules display a characteristic footprint on this band and this allows them to be distinguished and identified.

"Seeing" inside substances

"Terahertz radiation is capable of penetrating a huge range of objects and substances, so they make it possible to 'see' what is inside them," explained Juan Carlos Iriarte. "In the same way, the reflection of varies according to the material or body they impact upon, and this provides images depending on the power and phase of the wave received."

The sensors developed in this project are used to detect present in food products, such as sliced meat and vegetables. "Metals, including corrosion-resistant ones, paper, insects, plastics or glass can be found among these foreign bodies," pointed out the NUP/UPNA researcher. Secondly, the sensors can be used to identify, in , microorganisms belonging to common pathogenic strains that may be present in perishable foodstuffs, and to carry out microorganism counts.

The researchers have designed a device which is a miniaturized blend of transmitter and receiver and which detects the radiation reflected in the terahertz frequency range, caused by a foreign body or by a chemical product. "In the first case, that of a foreign body, the radiation is in proportion to its morphology, and, in the second, when a chemical product is involved, its molecular composition is obeyed allowing it to be unequivocally identified because each one has its own spectral radiation footprint," said Juan Carlos Iriarte. The spectral signature of objects and substances is very different between one case and another and that is why detection is much more simple and leads to fewer false alarms, according to the authors of this research.

"The system for capturing images in terahertz constitutes a great advance in this field, as there are no similar devices devoted to inspection in the food sector, either nationally or internationally," concluded Juan Carlos Iriarte.

This -based technology is already being used in the field of security to non-intrusively obtain images of concealed weapons. In actual fact, the NUP/UPNA's Antennas Group is actively participating in applying this technological development in the sector.

Explore further: Two types of sensors that provide information on vineyard water status are designed

Related Stories

Towards mastering terahertz waves?

March 7, 2017

The terahertz waves span frequency ranges between the infrared spectrum (used, for example, for night vision) and gigahertz waves (which find their application, among other, in Wi-Fi connections). Terahertz waves allow for ...

Terahertz radiation: A useful source for food safety

June 17, 2016

An effective and less expensive tool for the inspection of food and drugs could soon be a reality. Scientists from the Fritz Haber Institute of the Max Planck Society in Berlin have been working with national and international ...

Recommended for you

Mutant protein sheds lights on viral propagation

March 31, 2017

Some genetic mutations can cause a virus to flourish. Others make the virus wither away, unable to function normally and reproduce. Yet other genetic mutations only show their hand under certain conditions.

New therapeutic strategy against sleeping sickness

March 31, 2017

A newly developed small molecule selectively kills the pathogen causing sleeping sickness and Chagas disease. Scientists from the Helmholtz Zentrum München, along with colleagues from the Technical University of Munich and ...

Sun's UV light helped spark life

March 31, 2017

High energy, ultraviolet radiation from the Sun is a known to hazard to life, yet the energy provided by our star has played an important role as the essential driver of life on Earth.

Proteins that can take the heat

March 30, 2017

Ancient proteins may offer clues on how to engineer proteins that can withstand the high temperatures required in industrial applications, according to new research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.