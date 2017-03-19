Samsung voice-assistant Bixby to debut with new phone

March 20, 2017
Samsung, whose booth at this year's Mobile World Congress is shown here, is unveiling a new personal assistant 'Bixby' that will
Samsung, whose booth at this year's Mobile World Congress is shown here, is unveiling a new personal assistant 'Bixby' that will challenge rivals including Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa

Samsung announced Monday that a voice-powered digital assistant named "Bixby" will debut with a flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone set to be unveiled by the South Korean consumer electronics giant.

Bixby enters a crowded field of digital assistants powered by artificial intelligence that includes Apple's Siri, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana and Amazon's Alexa.

Samsung said Bixby will focus on letting people control mobile apps with spoken directives.

"Bixby will be our first step on a journey to completely open up new ways of interacting with your phone," Samsung Electronics head of research and development Injong Rhee said in a release.

"Bixby will be a new intelligent interface on our devices."

A Galaxy S8 smartphone expected to be unveiled next week will have a set of pre-installed applications that will work with Bixby, according to Samsung.

Samsung late last year bought Viv, an startup with co-founders who were part of the team that built virtual assistant Siri, which Apple bought some seven years ago.

Bixby will differ from digital aides already on the market in ways that include controlling nearly all tasks in applications instead of limited sets, and being flexible when it comes to understanding what users are saying, according to Samsung.

"We do have a bold vision of revolutionizing the human-to-machine interface, but that vision won't be realized overnight," Rhee said.

Amazon, Apple, Samsung, Google and Microsoft are all vying to develop the most sophisticated connected assistant—working to give software the ability to understand what people say and even anticipate desires or needs.

Amazon virtual assistant Alexa was a star at the Consumer Electronics Show gadget gala early this year in Las Vegas but faces fierce competition.

Chinese giant Baidu also used the show to showcase virtual assistant "Little Fish" that it was preparing for a debut in China.

Microsoft recently bought Maluuba, a Montreal startup focused on making machines able to think the way people do.

Explore further: Samsung joins digital assistant race with acquisition of Viv

Related Stories

Amazon Alexa virtual assistant shines at tech show

January 6, 2017

Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa is emerging as one of the big winners at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, cropping up in TVs, cars, fridges—you name it—in what may signal a breakthrough moment for the smart technology.

Apple buys US machine learning startup

August 8, 2016

Apple on Monday confirmed that it has bought US machine learning startup Turi as Silicon Valley giants focus on a future rich with artificial intelligence.

Recommended for you

Using virtual reality to catch a real ball

March 20, 2017

Disney Research scientists have found innovative ways to enhance virtual experiences involving interactions with physical objects by showing how a person using a virtual reality system can use it to reliably catch a real ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

DeliriousNeuron
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Just what we need. Another big data capture tool.
This is not AI. It's a software based virtual assistant.
Kinda like unlimited data really isn't unlimited!

**Preorders S8, gets S8 on release day, opens box, turns on phone, disables Bixby permanently**

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.