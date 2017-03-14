The repulsion trick: A self-solving puzzle for organic molecules

March 16, 2017
The repulsion trick: A self-solving puzzle for organic molecules
Co-existence of crystalline heteromolecular structures on metal surfaces: the figure shows two different crystalline structures (back right and front left) with a disordered area in between that only contains the repulsive molecular species. The sizes of the occupied areas can be altered (even at a later stage) by changing the mixing ratio, as electron-microscopic measurements have shown. Copyright: Forschungszentrum Jülich

Jülich researchers have succeeded in controlling the growth of organic molecules using a special trick. Molecules that repel each other play a key role in this process: due to their opposing forces, they always keep a certain distance from their neighbours. Therefore, they mix easily with a second, mutually attracting type of molecule that enters the spaces in-between and acts as a sort of "glue". Tailored surface structures can thus be put together like pieces in a puzzle - in a seemingly self-solving manner. Applications in the field of organic electronics in particular could stand to benefit from this method.

Organic electronics is considered a pioneering technology of great promise. Organic light-emitting diodes, known as OLEDs, are today used all over the world. Further applications such as solar cells, sensors, and transistors are gradually finding their way into everyday use. However, as many fundamental correlations and processes have yet to be fully understood, these systems are still the subject of intensive ongoing research. In this context, the search for better mechanisms for the controlled and targeted production of active layer systems is one of the most important topics. Mixing molecules with opposing represents a possible new way of producing such structures in a targeted fashion.

Eutectic regions

In the system under study, the scientists at Forschungszentrum Jülich were able to observe three different monocrystalline mixed structures at different mixing ratios. Curiously, it is particularly interesting to study the system beyond the correct mixing ratio for these mixed crystalline phases. The scientists headed by Prof. Christian Kumpf from the Peter Grünberg Institute (PGI-3) found that in this case two phases coexist in equilibrium. In the phase diagram, this corresponds to eutectic regions, in which the equilibrium between the existing phases can be shifted in a large coverage regime by changing the mixing ratio, and thus the properties of the molecular layer can be tuned as desired.

In phase diagrams of conventional three-dimensional systems, usually no eutectic regions occur, but only eutectic points. This is, for example, the case for a number of metallic alloys, with soldering tin being a notable example. The large eutectic regions that occur in the heteromolecular layers investigated here are ultimately the result of the predefined size of the surface on which the molecules are adsorbed. The authors of the study were not only able to observe this behaviour experimentally, but also to explain it using fundamental thermodynamic considerations, and thus demonstrate that the existence of eutectic regions is a generic property of such two-dimensional mixed structures formed by molecules with opposing intermolecular interactions.

Explore further: Using nature's own solvents for the preparation of pure lignin

More information: Caroline Henneke et al, Controlling the growth of multiple ordered heteromolecular phases by utilizing intermolecular repulsion, Nature Materials (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nmat4858

Related Stories

Using nature's own solvents for the preparation of pure lignin

September 15, 2016

Lignin can now be efficiently and cost-effectively separated from sawdust, by using eutectic solvents. VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland has developed solvents using which 50% of the lignin from wood can be extracted ...

Metal-organic frameworks used as looms

February 15, 2017

Researchers of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) have made major progress in the production of two-dimensional polymer-based materials. To produce cloths from monomolecular threads, the scientists used SURMOFs, i.e. ...

Liquid alloy shows solid-like crystal structure at surface

July 7, 2006

A substance used in nanotechnology contains unusual structures at its surface, a team of researchers led by Oleg Shpyrko, Distinguished Postdoctoral Fellow at the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory has ...

Liquid Alloy Shows Solid-Like Crystal Structure at Surface

August 22, 2006

A substance used in nanotechnology contains unusual structures at its surface, a team of researchers led by Oleg Shpyrko, Distinguished Postdoctoral Fellow, has learned. The research results, developed at Argonne's Center ...

Manipulating complex molecules by hand

November 6, 2014

Jülich scientists have developed a new control technique for scanning probe microscopes that enables the user to manipulate large single molecules interactively using their hands. Until now, only simple and inflexibly-programmed ...

Recommended for you

Like elephants, large working proteins have small handlers

March 15, 2017

A graduate student's surprise observation in fundamental experiments with small binding molecules at work in protein folding has allowed biochemists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst to develop the first firm mathematical ...

When ions and molecules cluster

March 15, 2017

The electric charge of atoms or molecules zaps science's ability to predict how these ions will behave when combined with others. Different ions with the same charge cause different effects. How an ion behaves when isolated ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.