Forschungszentrum Jülich GmbH (Jülich Research Centre) is a member of the Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres and is one of the largest interdisciplinary research centres in Europe. It was founded on 11 December 1956 by the state of North Rhine-Westphalia as a registered association, before it became "Kernforschungsanlage Jülich GmbH" or Nuclear Research Centre Jülich in 1967. In 1990, the name of the association was changed to "Forschungszentrum Jülich GmbH". It has close collaborations with RWTH Aachen in the form of Jülich-Aachen Research Alliance (JARA).

Website
http://www.fz-juelich.de/portal/DE/Home/home_node.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Forschungszentrum_J%C3%BClich

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Forschungszentrum Juelich

New multimode coupler design advances scalable quantum computing

Implementing a fault-tolerant quantum processor requires coupling qubits to generate entanglement. Superconducting qubits are a promising platform for quantum information processing, but scaling up to a full-scale quantum ...

Condensed Matter

Jul 10, 2024

0

93

Developing doubly sustainable quantum computers

In the future, the use of quantum computers could make a significant contribution to promoting greater sustainability in global developments. This was shown in a white paper, which was recently presented at the UN Climate ...

General Physics

Feb 20, 2024

0

24

Q&A: Expert explains the 'physics of AI'

The development of a new theory is typically associated with the greats of physics. You might think of Isaac Newton or Albert Einstein, for example. Many Nobel Prizes have already been awarded for new theories.

General Physics

Feb 7, 2024

0

34

Unlocking the magnetic superpowers of topological magnons

In the ever-evolving landscape of condensed matter physics, a recent breakthrough has emerged from the collaborative efforts of researchers at the Peter Grünberg Institute (PGI-1), École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, ...

Condensed Matter

Jan 15, 2024

1

666

page 1 from 10