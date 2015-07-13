McDonald's probing hacked tweet slamming Trump

March 16, 2017

McDonald's is investigating an apparent hack into its Twitter feed following a briefly-posted diatribe against President Donald Trump, the fast-food giant said Thursday.

The fake offered an uncharitable appraisal of Trump, saying, "You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have Barack Obama back, also you have tiny hands."

The tweet was deleted mid-morning Thursday soon after being posted to one of the McDonald's official Twitter feeds, but not before being retweeted more than a thousand times and garnering plenty of attention in political and media circles, as well as witty responses.

"Twitter notified us that our account was compromised," McDonald's said subsequently on the feed. "We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this."

Hacking has been a persistent problem in recent years with the growing influence of Twitter and other social media sites.

In April 2013, a hack of the Associated Press resulted in an erroneous post that the White House had been attacked, briefly sending US stocks markets down in a panic.

