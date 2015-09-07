Knowledge boost for pharma industry

March 2, 2017

The pharmaceutical industry has created value primarily by generating, and assembling information into knowledge applicable to human health," explains Elham Elshafie Mohamed of the Business School at King Saud University in Riyadh. "Therefore, it is critical to improving R&D productivity and reduce product cycle time." Critical to successful knowledge management in this context is to capture internal knowledge and information in parallel with assimilation from external sources, she suggests. "Effective knowledge management can provide very significant and measurable advantages for enhancing the pharmaceutical innovation," says Mohamed.

Mohamed has homed in on several important advantages of the adoption of knowledge management techniques in innovation:

  1. The use of KM can lead to more rapid regulatory approval of new drugs
  2. It facilitates fast sharing and distributing knowledge between development and manufacturing
  3. It overcomes the problem of limited time to meet demand after start-up
  4. It offers greater flexibility in lowering the cost of manufacturing changes compared with other approaches.
  5. It increases the predictability and reliability of manufacturing output.
  6. It leads to reduced batch failure, final testing, and so reduces expenses
  7. It improves R&D productivity and reduces overall cost cycle time

Mohamed's conclusions are based on an extensive, systematic review of the business research literature in this field. Her detailed conclusions offer researchers and practitioners guidance in understanding how a company can benefit from building and sustaining innovation through knowledge management.

Explore further: How knowledge leaders turn academic research into industry impact

More information: Elham Elshafie Mohamed. Pharmaceutical Knowledge Management: why does pharmaceutical industry need knowledge management?, International Journal of Knowledge Management Studies (2016). DOI: 10.1504/IJKMS.2016.082346

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Are market bubbles caused by traders' testosterone levels?

March 1, 2017

Research conducted at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) has determined that psychological momentum significantly affects performance among men but not among women, which may account for exaggerated risk-taking in financial ...

Study shows how information sources affect voters

February 28, 2017

For all the fact-checking and objective reporting produced by major media outlets, voters in the U.S. nonetheless rely heavily on their pre-existing views when deciding if politicians' statements are true or not, according ...

How social media has synchronized human civilization

February 28, 2017

Human activity, whether commercial or social, contains patterns and moments of synchronicity. In recent years, social media like Twitter has provided an unprecedented volume of data on the daily activities of humans all over ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.