Researcher uses infrared light to explore how fungal associations help plants thrive

March 14, 2017 by Lida Tunesi
Researcher uses infrared light to explore how fungal associations help plants thrive
Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

Tiny strands of fungi weave through the roots of an estimated nine out of 10 plants on Earth, an underground symbiosis in which the plant gives the fungus pre-made sugars and the fungus sends the plant basic nutrients in return. Scientists are interested in enhancing this mechanism as a way to help plants grow on nutrient-poor lands. Their success could lead to increased production of plant-based biofuels without having to compete with food crops for fertile farmland.

"When fungus grows within the plant's root system, it produces hair-like extensions all throughout the soil. These are thinner than the root hairs so they're able to diffuse a lot quicker, and they're a lot longer so they can cover a much bigger area to scavenge nutrients for the plant," said Tiffany Victor, a PhD student from Stony Brook University who works in biophysicist Lisa Miller's group.

Working with Miller as well as collaborator Leland Cseke of the University of Alabama, Huntsville, Victor researches this mutually beneficial association of plants and fungi at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory, where Miller is the Program Manager for Microscopy and Imaging at the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II), a DOE Office of Science User Facility.

"We use an infrared microscope to follow the distribution of nutrients such as nitrogen and carbon within the plant's rhizosphere, which is the section of soil closest to the plants roots, to try to understand how the fungus actually changes this nutrient distribution to facilitate the plant's growth," Victor explained.

Rather than digging up and examining roots in the forest, Victor studies small poplar seedlings that Cseke grows in a highly controlled environment.

"His lab grows the seedlings in a nutrient gel on a glass slide," Victor said. "They control the concentration of the nutrients that go in, the fungus that goes in, the bacteria and microorganisms. It's a tiny ecosystem on a glass slide."

By examining these slides under an infrared microscope at Brookhaven, Victor can map out the concentration of various nutrients near the plant's roots, where the fungus resides. To fully understand how fungi affect these concentrations she tests different mixtures of fungus and bacteria, different levels of nutrients, and varied nutrient types.

Victor also flies to California several times a year to use infrared beams at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab's Advanced Light Source (ALS)— also a DOE Office of Science User Facility—for her work. Unlike the microscope at Brookhaven, the extremely bright infrared light from a synchrotron beamline improves the image quality and resolution in order to study the interface between the plant and fungus.

"We are looking forward to having our own synchrotron infrared microscope at NSLS-II at Brookhaven in 2018, when the first infrared beamline at the facility will come online," Miller said.

One goal of Victor's research is "to build a quantitative model of the rhizosphere that I can use to find exact concentrations of nitrate and ammonium and the sugar that's available—and then correlate that with what's going on in the plant-fungi system," she said.

Her larger objective is to isolate the proteins that carry nutrients such as nitrate across cell membranes. Understanding the proteins' structure and how they work could someday help scientists enhance this -assisted nutrient uptake, and grow plants for biofuels on land where they won't interfere with other crops.

"I've always been interested in environmental chemistry. We have a pretty big chemistry department at Stony Brook, but I'm the only one in my program who works on plants," Victor said. Like the symbiotic association of plants and fungi, this cross-disciplinary work has benefits for both fields—and perhaps will someday benefit us all.

Explore further: Nitrogen uptake between fungi and orchids

Related Stories

Nitrogen uptake between fungi and orchids

March 7, 2017

Orchids are an example of an experimentally tractable plant that is highly dependent on its relationship with its mycorrhizal fungal partners for nutrient supply. In this recent study, researchers for the first time identified ...

Symbiotic root fungus promotes growth in plants

June 3, 2014

Researchers at the University of Tübingen have discovered a microscopic fungus which promotes growth in certain plants. "This fungus, native to Europe, is an organic fertilizer with the potential to increase yields of crops ...

Symbiosis: enforced surrender?

May 20, 2014

Scientists from INRA and Lorraine University in France unraveled a key mechanism in the symbiosis between fungi and trees. During this mutually beneficial interaction, the fungus takes control of its host plant by injecting ...

How plants make friends with fungi

October 13, 2016

Many fungi damage or even kill plants. But there are also plant-friendly fungi: Most land plants live in close community with arbuscular mycorrhiza fungi (AM fungi) that stimulate their growth. Researchers of the "Molecular ...

Recommended for you

Spiders eat 400-800 million tons of prey every year

March 14, 2017

It has long been suspected that spiders are one of the most important groups of predators of insects. Zoologists at the University of Basel and Lund University in Sweden have now shown just how true this is - spiders kill ...

Leap onto land saves fish from being eaten

March 14, 2017

Fish on the South Pacific island of Rarotonga have evolved the ability to survive out of water and leap about on the rocky shoreline because this helps them escape predators in the ocean, a ground-breaking new study shows.

Naturally fluorescent amphibian found in Amazon basin

March 14, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of Brazilian researchers has found a naturally fluorescent tree frog living in the Amazon basin and it represents the only known fluorescent amphibian. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National ...

Surface ozone pollution damages rice production in China

March 14, 2017

High levels of surface ozone are damaging rice yields at an alarming rate in China, the world's largest agricultural producer and one of its most polluted nations, report researchers at the University of California, Davis, ...

How cobras developed flesh-eating venom

March 14, 2017

A University of Queensland-led international study has revealed how one of the world's most feared types of snakes – cobras – developed their potent venom.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.