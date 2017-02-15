New, highly accurate positions and motions available for millions of stars

March 28, 2017

The United States Naval Observatory (USNO) has released a new catalog of over 107 million stars, the 5th USNO CCD Astrograph Catalog (UCAC5). This catalog of about 5.5 gigabytes of binary data is currently available from the German Astrophysical Virtual Observatory (GAVO) Data Center. It will soon be available from the Astronomical Data Center (CDS) in Strasbourg, France and its mirror sites. In addition to very precise positions, this catalog contains the most accurate "proper motions" ever measured for such a large number of stars. A paper by USNO scientists Norbert Zacharias, Charlie Finch, and Julien Frouard describing this research has been published in The Astronomical Journal.

To human eyes, the in the night sky seem to be "fixed," their relative positions unchanging over the course of an average lifetime. However, when examined more closely with high magnification, all stars are indeed moving with respect to each other. Most of this apparent is caused by the general rotation of our Milky Way Galaxy, which most stars follow. In addition, every star has some individual component of motion on top of the general flow. This includes our Sun, which takes our solar system and Earth along for the ride. As a result, as seen from Earth, most stars in our area of the Milky Way move a tiny distance across the sky each year. These "proper motions" typically amount to about half a degree (the apparent diameter of the Moon) across the sky in about 10,000 to 100,000 years.

Knowing the proper motions of stars is important to predict exactly where in the sky the stars will be at any given instant of time, something the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense in general care about when using stars as points in a reference frame. Knowledge of stellar proper motions are also vital to learning about possible membership of stars in clusters and to understand the dynamics, history, and origin of the Milky Way's components including "dark matter," a currently hot topic in astrophysics.

The European Space Agency's Gaia astrometric survey satellite program began regular sky observations in July 2014 and recently published a first catalog of highly accurate positions of over a billion stars. For a subset of these stars, just over 2 million, an earlier space mission, Hipparcos, provided similarly accurate positions as observed near 1991. The long time baseline of about 25 years between these observations enabled astronomers to derive accurate motions of those stars.

The UCAC data were re-reduced using those 2 million Gaia stars to derive accurate positions of other, fainter stars at the UCAC observing epochs between 1998 and 2004. Combined with the accurate Gaia positions of 2015, the USNO scientists were able to derive proper motions of many millions more stars with accuracies similar to the Gaia + Hipparcos data. The errors on these proper motions are about 1.5 milli-arcseconds per year. This is equivalent to detecting an object moving an inch over the period of a year from a distance of 2,000 miles.

Explore further: Missing stars in the solar neighbourhood reveal the sun's speed and distance to the centre of the Milky Way galaxy

More information: N. Zacharias et al. UCAC5: New Proper Motions UsingDR1, The Astronomical Journal (2017). DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/aa6196 , https://arxiv.org/abs/1702.05621

Related Stories

Stars in the halo of the Milky Way often travel in groups

January 31, 2017

Many stars in the halo that surrounds the Milky Way travel in groups. This is the outcome of a recent analysis of data for millions of stars from the Gaia space mission. Astronomers report their discovery today in the international ...

Nine new open clusters found in the Sun's neighborhood

August 16, 2016

(Phys.org)—Astronomers from Heidelberg University in Germany and the Observatory of Strasbourg in France have detected nine new open star clusters within 1,500 light years from the sun. The discovery, presented in a paper ...

Image: Star Mapper visualisation

September 13, 2016

In 1989, ESA launched the first space mission dedicated to astrometry – the science of charting the sky. The satellite was named Hipparcos, echoing the name of ancient Greek astronomer, Hipparchus, who compiled the oldest ...

USNO releases first version of newest star catalog

April 29, 2015

The United States Naval Observatory (USNO) has released the First Edition of its USNO Robotic Astrometric Telescope star catalog, URAT1. This catalog is the follow-on to the Observatory's previous USNO CCD Astrograph Catalog ...

Virtual Milky Way

November 10, 2016

ESA's Gaia is surveying stars in our Galaxy and local galactic neighbourhood in order to build the most precise 3D map of the Milky Way and answer questions about its structure, origin and evolution.

Recommended for you

Stars born in winds from supermassive black holes

March 27, 2017

Observations using ESO's Very Large Telescope have revealed stars forming within powerful outflows of material blasted out from supermassive black holes at the cores of galaxies. These are the first confirmed observations ...

Planetary waves, first found on Earth, are discovered on Sun

March 27, 2017

The same kind of large-scale planetary waves that meander through the atmosphere high above Earth's surface may also exist on the Sun, according to a new study led by a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.