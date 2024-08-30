In 1992 the Secretary of the Navy consolidated all Navy Research, Test and Evaluation research, Engineering facilities and Fleet Support to form a single corporate research lab, called the Naval Research Lab. NRL is aligned with the Office of Naval Research and four warfare-oriented centers with the Systems Control in charge. Asa result of the consolidation the Naval Oceanographic and Atmospheric Research Lab with locations in the Stennis Space Center and Monterey were merged under NRL. NRL conducts specialized research in the field of engineering, oceanography, weather, non-destructive testing, Nanotechnology, NRL conducts advanced atmospheric and oceanographic research and more than 40 subject areas relevant to their mission. NRL's primary purpose is Research & Development. Press inquiries are welcome. Put the question in the subject line of your e-mail.

Address 4555 Overlook Ave. S.W. Washington, DC 20375 Website http://www.nrl.navy.mil/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Naval_Research_Laboratory

