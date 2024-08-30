In 1992 the Secretary of the Navy consolidated all Navy Research, Test and Evaluation research, Engineering facilities and Fleet Support to form a single corporate research lab, called the Naval Research Lab. NRL is aligned with the Office of Naval Research and four warfare-oriented centers with the Systems Control in charge. Asa result of the consolidation the Naval Oceanographic and Atmospheric Research Lab with locations in the Stennis Space Center and Monterey were merged under NRL. NRL conducts specialized research in the field of engineering, oceanography, weather, non-destructive testing, Nanotechnology, NRL conducts advanced atmospheric and oceanographic research and more than 40 subject areas relevant to their mission. NRL's primary purpose is Research & Development. Press inquiries are welcome. Put the question in the subject line of your e-mail.

Address
4555 Overlook Ave. S.W. Washington, DC 20375
Website
http://www.nrl.navy.mil/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Naval_Research_Laboratory

Naval Research Laboratory

Scientists identify new class of semiconductor nanocrystals

U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) scientists confirm the identification of a new class of semiconductor nanocrystals with bright ground-state excitons, a significant advancement in the field of optoelectronics, in an article ...

Nanomaterials

Jul 31, 2024

Imaging turbulence within solar transients for the first time

The Wide-field Imager for Parker Solar Probe (WISPR) Science Team, led by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), captured the development of turbulence as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) interacted with the ambient solar ...

Astronomy

Mar 27, 2024

Research team discovers two-dimensional waveguides

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), in collaboration with Kansas State University, has discovered slab waveguides based on the two-dimensional material hexagonal boron nitride. This milestone has been reported in the ...

Nanophysics

Feb 15, 2024

