Group tolerance linked to perceptions of fairness and harm

March 7, 2017

Look for the fault line in any modern conflict and it likely follows a familiar division between the opposing groups. Whether that divide is sectarian, ethnic or ideological, people's devotion to the values that define their communities can make it seem as if violence along their boundaries is inevitable.

But a new study of groups in tension or conflict found evidence that people are willing to share a society with those of differing beliefs as long as they believe that those groups share a commitment to universal moral values such as fairness and harm.

Published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, Carnegie Mellon University's Nichole Argo and The New School for Social Research's Nadine Obeid and Jeremy Ginges interviewed hundreds of members of sectarian groups in Lebanon, in Morocco and ideological factions in the United States. Their findings undermine political claims that conflicts arise because of differences in what they call "binding" values, such as beliefs about God, purity or deference to authority. Members of groups may believe in these things, but they don't necessarily expect others to share those beliefs.

"In essence, I can eat dinner with, date, marry or live close to you even if you don't believe in the same God or eat the same foods. But I will distance myself from you and your group in these ways if I perceive that you don't play fair or that you don't care about others," said Argo, a research scientist in the Department of Engineering and Public Policy at CMU with a courtesy appointment in the Department of Social and Decision Sciences.

In Lebanon, the authors asked 376 undergraduates from the Lebanese American University—a mix of Christian, Sunni and Shiite students from middle-class backgrounds - how comfortable they'd be living near and socializing with members of the other sectarian groups. The answer, they found, depended on how much the individual thought the other group prioritized universal "autonomy" values such as harm and fairness. The same was true in Morocco, where they hired local researchers to survey 100 Arabs and Berbers in six districts around Greater Casablanca.

The authors then asked if a desire to change intergroup relations would motivate increased perceptions of moral difference between groups. If so, would this occur primarily on the basis of universal values of fairness and harm?

To find out, they interviewed 362 New Yorkers about abortion and same-sex marriage. They found that for participants who espoused either the liberal or the conservative view, thinking about an issue around which they desired a change in the status quo led to a perception of greater distance between self and other in autonomy values, but not binding ones.

In other words, on issues where participants wanted a status change in an issue that currently favored the other group, they perceived greater differences in autonomy values.

"This study provides insights about others, but also ourselves," Argo said. "Do we really distance ourselves from others because of the religious garb they wear, or what they eat? No. We distance ourselves when we don't trust them to treat us well. Given this, it becomes essential to care about how others perceive our own group's behavior."

She added, "Since people do not usually hate because of differences in ways of life, they may be thinking that our actions disregard them, or worse, constitute attacks against them. Sometimes those perceptions can be prevented or corrected. It's the golden rule: how we treat others matters."

Explore further: Study shows thinking from God's perspective can reduce bias against others

More information: Obeid, Nadine and Argo, Nichole and Ginges, Jeremy, How Moral Perceptions Influence Intergroup Tolerance: Evidence from Lebanon, Morocco and the United States (December 11, 2016). Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, Forthcoming . Available at SSRN: ssrn.com/abstract=2883831

Related Stories

Do conservatives value 'moral purity' more than liberals?

November 23, 2016

In the wake of Donald Trump's election, the overwhelming response among progressives was "how in the world did this happen?" Those of us who study the rise of political and moral polarization in the United States, however, ...

Moral values influence level of climate change action

November 16, 2016

Two moral values highly rated by liberals—compassion and fairness—influence willingness to make personal choices to mitigate climate change's impact in the future, according to a new multidisciplinary study by Cornell ...

Why presenting "just the facts" won't work for GM foods

February 14, 2017

When it comes to controversial science issues, scientists need to rethink their approach to engaging the public, according to the authors of a new study looking at women's attitudes towards genetically modified (GM) foods.

Recommended for you

Vision, not limbs, led fish onto land 385 million years ago

March 7, 2017

A provocative new Northwestern University and Claremont McKenna, Scripps and Pitzer colleges study suggests it was the power of the eyes and not the limbs that first led our ancient aquatic ancestors to make the momentous ...

A 180 million year old dinosaur dinner

March 7, 2017

While artistic reconstructions of dinosaurs preying on each other are a fantastic way of illustrating the real-life behaviours of these fantastic creatures, direct evidence of dinosaur-food interactions in the fossil record ...

Religious participation may serve to strengthen social bonds

March 6, 2017

Roughly 80 percent of people around the globe identify with some type of religion, and scientists have been seriously pursuing insight into the evolutionary benefit of religious practice since the early part of this century. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.