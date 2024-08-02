Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin is a scientific journal published by SAGE Publications for the Society for Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP). It publishes original empirical papers on subjects like social cognition, attitudes, group processes, social influence, intergroup relations, self and identity, nonverbal communication, and social psychological aspects of affect, emotion and language. According to Thomson Reuters 2008 Journal Citation Reports, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin was ranked at 7/50 in the Psychology, Social category.

Publisher
SAGE Publications
History
1974-present
Website
http://psp.sagepub.com/
Impact factor
2.455 (2008)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin

Adolescents today are more satisfied with being single

Young people aged 14 to 20 years are more satisfied nowadays with being single than their counterparts ten years ago. This is the conclusion of a study undertaken by the Institute of Psychology at Johannes Gutenberg University ...

Social Sciences

Jun 25, 2024

0

14

Understanding differences within nonconformity

Stand-out individuals often capture our attention, especially in the United States. According to a recent University of Georgia study, not all nonconformists are the same. Although on the surface, several "stand-out" individuals ...

Social Sciences

Jan 30, 2024

1

6

What drives us to be anonymous online?

University of Queensland researchers have found there are two key reasons people choose to be anonymous online—self-expression or toxic behavior.

Social Sciences

Jan 24, 2024

0

4

page 1 from 8