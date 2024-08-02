Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin is a scientific journal published by SAGE Publications for the Society for Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP). It publishes original empirical papers on subjects like social cognition, attitudes, group processes, social influence, intergroup relations, self and identity, nonverbal communication, and social psychological aspects of affect, emotion and language. According to Thomson Reuters 2008 Journal Citation Reports, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin was ranked at 7/50 in the Psychology, Social category.

Publisher SAGE Publications History 1974-present Website http://psp.sagepub.com/ Impact factor 2.455 (2008)

