Group reports new Ethiopian wolf pups after years of losses

March 3, 2017 by The Associated Press

A wildlife charity says rare Ethiopian wolves are making a comeback after losses from disease and drought.

The Britain-based Born Free Foundation said Friday that the birth of 60 new wolf pups has been recently recorded in the stronghold of the species in the Bale mountains of southern Ethiopia.

The foundation says there are fewer than 500 Ethiopian wolves remaining in a few mountain enclaves. The largest enclave is the Bale range, where the have endured deadly outbreaks of rabies and canine distemper virus, as well as , in the last three years.

A loss of habitat also threatens the wolf species as people move to the Ethiopian highlands because of their high rainfall and that is suitable for agriculture.

Explore further: First test of oral rabies vaccine brings hope to the world's rarest canid

Related Stories

Vaccine could help save endangered Ethiopian wolves

October 12, 2006

Researchers have produced the strongest evidence yet to suggest that a targeted reactive vaccination programme, rather than blanket vaccination, can control infectious diseases like rabies in threatened wild canid populations ...

Rabies 'barrier' to save rare wolf

November 10, 2008

(PhysOrg.com) -- A team of Oxford University and Ethiopian conservationists are battling to save the world’s rarest wolf from a rabies outbreak by creating a ‘barrier’ of vaccinated wolf packs.

Study finds wolves are better hunters when monkeys are around

June 22, 2015

Through a rare mixed-species association observed between a carnivorous predator and a potential prey, Dartmouth-led research has identified that solitary Ethiopian wolves will forage for rodents among grazing gelada monkey ...

Sweden allows wolf hunt despite outcry

December 30, 2016

A top Swedish court on Friday allowed the hunting of 24 wolves early next year in a decision slammed by environmental campaigners who fear a shooting spree could put the species at risk.

Recommended for you

Genome editing: Pressing the 'delete' button on DNA

March 2, 2017

Until recently, genomics was a "read-only" science, but scientists have developed a tool for quick and easy deletion of DNA in living cells. This software, published in PLOS Computational Biology, will boost efforts to understand ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.