Germany to test dialect analysis software on asylum-seekers

March 17, 2017

Germany plans to test software that can automatically recognize a person's dialect to help determine whether asylum-seekers are really where they claim they're from.

Germany's Office for Migration and Refugees confirmed a report on the Friday by the Die Welt newspaper.

An agency spokeswoman says the software would complement existing methods used to verify a person's identity.

Andrea Brinkmann told The Associated Press that officials would still rely on a range of information, including documents presented by the asylum-seeker and an expert opinion, before reaching a final conclusion.

Authorities have expressed concern that some asylum-seekers from Arab countries are claiming to be from Syria in hopes of increasing their chances of staying in Germany.

Last year officials commissioned 1,405 language analyses, up from 431 in 2015.

Explore further: Paper critically examines the politics of asylum accommodation in the UK

Related Stories

Failed child asylum claims in the UK

June 5, 2014

Research from the University raises concerns that many young people who are refused asylum in the UK are not being advised appropriately and are not appealing against decisions even when they have an arguable case.

UK drops DNA tests for refugees and asylum seekers

June 17, 2011

(AP) -- Britain has dropped a controversial policy of using DNA tests to identify the nationality of African refugees and asylum seekers after criticism that there is no scientific merit to the practice.

Recommended for you

Liquid fuel for future computers

March 15, 2017

Researchers at ETH Zurich and IBM Research Zurich have built a tiny redox flow battery. This means that future computer chip stacks—in which individual chips are stacked like pancakes to save space and energy—could be ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.