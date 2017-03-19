Some electronics to be banned on some US-bound flights

March 20, 2017 by Alicia A. Caldwell And David Koenig

The U.S. government is barring passengers on Royal Jordanian Airlines flights from bringing laptops, iPads, cameras and other electronics in carry-on luggage on certain U.S.-bound flights starting Tuesday, the airline said in a tweet Monday.

The airline said cellphones and medical devices are excluded from the ban. Everything else, the airline said, would need to be packed in checked luggage.

It is unclear what other countries and airlines the ban will apply to, how long it will be in place or what prompted it.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly phoned lawmakers over the weekend to brief them on aviation issues that have prompted the impending electronics ban, according a congressional aide briefed on the discussion. The aide was not authorized to speak publicly about the issue and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A U.S. government official said such a ban has been considered for several weeks. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose the internal security discussions by the federal government.

David Lapan, a spokesman for Homeland Security Department, declined to comment.

"We have no comment on potential security precautions, but will provide any update as appropriate," Lapan said in an email.

The Transportation Security Administration, part of Homeland Security, also declined to comment.

Royal Jordanian said the electronics ban affects its flights to New York, Chicago, Detroit and Montreal.

An aviation security expert said the policy would raise other safety issues.

"There would be a huge disadvantage to having everyone put their electronics in checked baggage," said Jeffrey Price, a professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver. He said thefts from baggage would skyrocket, as when England tried a similar ban in 2006, and "some laptops have batteries that can catch fire and it's easier to detect it when it's in the cabin rather than burning in the hold."

However, there are also advantages to screening items in checked baggage instead of as carry-on luggage.

Most major airports in the United States have a computer tomography or CT scanner for checked baggage, which creates a detailed picture of a bag's contents. They can warn an operator of potentially dangerous material, and may provide better security than the X-ray machines used to screen passengers and their carry-on bags.

Explore further: Air travelers on Samsung phone honor system after fires (Update)

Related Stories

US bans use of e-cigarettes on airline flights

March 2, 2016

Electronic cigarettes are prohibited on any domestic or foreign airline flying to, from or within the United States under a final rule the government issued Wednesday.

Plastic gun from 3-D printer seized at Nevada airport

August 10, 2016

Airport screening agents confiscated a plastic handgun produced with a 3-D printer from a man's carry-on luggage last week at a Nevada airport in what a federal official said Wednesday might have been the first discovery ...

Recommended for you

Using virtual reality to catch a real ball

March 20, 2017

Disney Research scientists have found innovative ways to enhance virtual experiences involving interactions with physical objects by showing how a person using a virtual reality system can use it to reliably catch a real ...

4 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rderkis
not rated yet 46 minutes ago
That is just crazy! I don't mind seeing my loved ones or myself blown to bits.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 39 minutes ago
Betcha someone challenges this on grounds of discrimination on the basis of national origin before long. This isn't just against the Constitution, it's against the US Code. https://www.law.c...42/2000a
Da Schneib
not rated yet 32 minutes ago
And BTW imagine the economic impact if you can't bring your laptop back to the US after you travel overseas, basically banning all laptops and smartphones from being taken overseas.

This is gonna work out great for international commerce. /sarcasm

Trump is an idiot and so is whoever's running the CBP. This is gonna crater five different distinct and embarrassing ways.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 26 minutes ago
And in case anyone had any questions about whether the US Code applies or not, it starts with "All persons." Not "All US citizens," or any other thing that can be twisted by the azzholes currently in charge. There's not gonna be any room for argument there.

Just sayin'.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.