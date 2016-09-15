Slovenian airline bans use of Galaxy Note 7s on its flights

Slovenian airline Adria Airways has banned the use of Samsung's latest mobile phone on its flights due to safety concerns.

The carrier said Thursday the Galaxy Note 7 devices need to be turned off during the entire flight, cannot be charged on board and should not be put into checked luggage.

The airline says this is in line with recommendations issued by the European Aviation Safety Agency in the aftermath of reports of dozens of phones exploding due to a battery fault.

Samsung has recalled 2.5 million phones after several dozen caught fire and exploded probably due to a subtle manufacturing error

Aviation authorities in the U.S., Australia and Europe have urged passengers not to use or charge Note 7s while flying and not to put them in checked baggage.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.