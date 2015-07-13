YouTube adds mobile video streaming for top talent

February 7, 2017
Google-owned YouTube has supported live streaming of video through computers for about six years, even broadcasting US president
Google-owned YouTube has supported live streaming of video through computers for about six years, even broadcasting US presidential debates online

YouTube on Tuesday began letting popular online video personalities broadcast on the go using mobile devices, ramping up a challenge to Facebook and Twitter in the live-streaming arena.

Google-owned YouTube has supported live streaming of through computers for about six years, even broadcasting US presidential debates online.

The new mobile live streaming feature allows YouTube content creators whose channels have more than 10,000 subscribers to broadcast through apps tailored for such as smartphones, according to product managers Barbara Macdonald and Kurt Wilms.

"It's a launch that'll put the power of in the hands of hundreds of thousands of talented creators, giving them a more intimate and spontaneous way to share their thoughts, lives and creativity," Macdonald and Wilms said in a blog post.

They promised that the feature would be available more broadly at YouTube soon.

Leading social network Facebook and one-to-many messaging service Twitter have already added such capabilities to their mobile applications, getting a jump on YouTube.

YouTube added a financial incentive in the form of a "Super Chat" tool that lets online video stars make money from fans willing to pay to "stand out from the crowd" by having their chat messages highlighted in bright colors and pinned to the top of text conversation boxes for creators to see.

"Super Chat is like paying for that front-row seat in the digital age," Macdonald and Wilms said.

In December, Facebook began testing a live audio streaming service that will let people essentially broadcast radio-style on the leading online social network.

The new feature came as an alternative to a Facebook Live tool that lets people stream live video at the social network.

An audio-streaming option promised to be useful in areas where telecommunication networks have trouble handling the larger data demands of video streaming.

Explore further: Facebook dials in live audio streaming option

Related Stories

Yahoo's Tumblr unveils live video

June 21, 2016

Tumblr, the Yahoo-owned blogging platform, said Tuesday it was launching live video to help compete against similar offerings from Facebook and Twitter.

Facebook gets in game-streaming with Blizzard

June 6, 2016

Facebook on Monday announced that it is getting into the eSports game, jumping into the field of video games as spectator sports against Amazon-owned Twitch and Google's YouTube Gaming.

Recommended for you

Engineers harness stomach acid to power tiny sensors

February 6, 2017

Researchers at MIT and Brigham and Women's Hospital have designed and demonstrated a small voltaic cell that is sustained by the acidic fluids in the stomach. The system can generate enough power to run small sensors or drug ...

Self-driving car prototypes need less human help, data show

February 1, 2017

Self-driving car prototypes appear to be getting better at negotiating California streets and highways without a human backup driver intervening, according to data made public Wednesday by California transportation regulators.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.