Tesla slips back into red but revenue grows

February 22, 2017

Tesla on Wednesday slipped back into the red in the recently ended quarter while revenue revved up, with orders for some of its electric car models hitting record highs.

The company forecast that demand for its cars would show strong growth in the first half of this year, and shares rose more than 3 percent to $281.74 in after-market trades despite Tesla's reporting it had slid back to a loss in the quarter.

Tesla said that revenue for the quarter that ended on December 31 came to $2.28 billion, a leap from the $1.22 billion taken in during the same period the year before.

The California-based company recorded a loss of $121.3 million, compared with a profit of $22 million in the prior quarter but a loss of $320.4 in the same period a year earlier.

Energy production and storage, bolstered by the acquisition of SolarCity that closed in November, accounted for $131 million in revenue in the quarter.

Tesla's mass-market targeted Model 3 was on track to begin production in July, with production gradually ramping up to 5,000 vehicles weekly by the end of this year, chief executive Elon Musk and the company's chief financial officer said in a letter released with the earnings results.

Tesla expects to deliver 47,000 to 50,000 Model S and Model X vehicles during the first half of this year.

"We are excited about 2017, as we expect to see significant advances across our transport, energy generation and storage product lines," the executives said in the letter.

Explore further: Tesla's 4Q net loss doubles

Related Stories

Tesla's 4Q net loss doubles

February 10, 2016

Electric car maker Tesla Motors says its net loss more than doubled to $320 million in the fourth quarter, hurt by lower-than-planned production of its new Model X SUV.

Tesla's 3Q loss widens, but shares rise on production

November 4, 2015

Tesla Motors' net loss more than tripled in the third quarter as expenses and research costs rose, but investors cheered news that the company expects to meet or exceed its production targets this year.

CenturyLink 3Q net income falls as expenses rise

November 2, 2011

(AP) -- Phone company CenturyLink Inc. says its third-quarter net income fell as rising operating expenses related to its April acquisition of larger phone company Qwest overshadowed increased revenue.

Expedia posts 1Q loss; says revenue rose 24 pct

April 25, 2013

Online travel agency Expedia Inc. is reporting a larger loss in the first quarter as its stock-based compensation, legal reserve and depreciation costs surged compared to a year ago. But its adjusted revenue and income surpassed ...

Recommended for you

Smartphones are revolutionizing medicine

February 18, 2017

Smartphones are revolutionizing the diagnosis and treatment of illnesses, thanks to add-ons and apps that make their ubiquitous small screens into medical devices, researchers say.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.