SpaceX cargo ship aborts rendezvous with space station

February 22, 2017
A GPS problem forced Space X to abort a planned rendezvous between an unmanned Dragon cargo ship and the International Space Sta
A GPS problem forced Space X to abort a planned rendezvous between an unmanned Dragon cargo ship and the International Space Station

SpaceX aborted a planned rendezvous between an unmanned Dragon cargo ship and the International Space Station Wednesday because of a GPS problem.

"Dragon is in good health and will make another rendezvous attempt with the @Space_ Station Thursday morning," the private company said on Twitter.

The is packed with more than 5,000 pounds (2,267 kilograms) of food, gear and science experiments for the six astronauts living on the orbiting .

It was taken into space Sunday aboard a Falcon rocket that took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The Dragon spacecraft was to have coupled with the ISS before dawn Wednesday.

But when the cargo ship was making its final approach toward the space station, the berthing was aborted because of a problem with GPS hardware, NASA said.

The spacecraft was 1.2 km (0.7 mile) from the space station when the abort was called.

This is the 10th such resupply mission for SpaceX, which along with Orbital ATK has a multi-year contract with NASA to send supplies to the International Space Station.

SpaceX is also developing a version of its Dragon capsule that can one day carry astronauts to space.

SpaceX says the first crew flights will take place in 2018, though a Government Accountability Office report out last week predicted that schedule delays and budget cuts would push it back to 2019.

Explore further: Image: liftoff of SpaceX Falcon 9 and Dragon from Launch Complex 39A

Related Stories

SpaceX's next cargo launch set for Sept 20

September 12, 2014

SpaceX's next unmanned cargo trip to restock supplies at the International Space Station is scheduled for September 20, the US space agency said Friday.

Recommended for you

Lowest-frequency accreting millisecond X-ray pulsar found

February 22, 2017

(Phys.org)—Astronomers have found the lowest-frequency accreting millisecond X-ray pulsar in the X-ray source known as IGR J17062−6143. By analyzing the data provided by the Rossi X-ray Timing Explorer (RXTE) spacecraft, ...

Surprising dunes on comet Chury

February 22, 2017

Surprising images from the Rosetta spacecraft show the presence of dune-like patterns on the surface of comet Chury. Researchers at the Laboratoire de Physique et Mécanique des Milieux Hétérogènes (CNRS/ESPCI Paris/UPMC/Université ...

Fermi finds possible dark matter ties in Andromeda galaxy

February 21, 2017

NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope has found a signal at the center of the neighboring Andromeda galaxy that could indicate the presence of the mysterious stuff known as dark matter. The gamma-ray signal is similar to ...

Tune your radio: Galaxies sing when forming stars

February 21, 2017

A team led from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) has found the most precise way ever to measure the rate at which stars form in galaxies using their radio emission at 1-10 Gigahertz frequency range.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.