Resort, tour company warn customers after data breach

February 26, 2017

A resort and a tour company are warning customers that their credit card information and other data may have been stolen.

KHON-TV reports Turtle Bay Resort and Roberts Hawaii both found a code in their websites that copies information at checkout.

Customers could be impacted if they placed orders with the tour company from July 30, 2015 to Dec. 14, 2016.

The resort is warning customers who used cards for purchases from Oct. 23 to Dec. 22 of last year.

Any unauthorized charges should be reported.

Hawaii News Now reported Roberts Hawaii discovered the after customers who'd recently made online purchases complained about subsequent fraudulent charges.

