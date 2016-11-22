November 22, 2016

Madison Square Garden hit by data breach

by The Associated Press

The Madison Square Garden Co. says customers at five of its locations may have been affected by a data breach.

Criminals appear to have tapped into the its payment system to glean information on cards used between Nov. 9, 2015 and Oct. 24, 2016 at its merchandise, food and beverage locations at Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Beacon Theater and The Chicago Theater. The information compromised includes , cardholder names and expiration dates.

The New York company on Tuesday declined to say how many people were impacted.

Customers who may have been affected are encouraged to review their accounts for unauthorized activity and to report it immediately. The company also provided further on its website.

