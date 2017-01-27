Novel plasma jet offshoot phenomenon explains blue atmospheric jets

February 21, 2017

Ionised matter, like plasma, still holds secrets. Physicists working with plasma jets, made of a stream of ionised matter, have just discovered a new phenomenon. Indeed, Eduard Sosnin from the Institute of High Current Electronics, Russian Academy of Sciences in Tomsk, Russia, and colleagues found a new type of discharge phenomenon in an atmospheric pressure plasma. It has been dubbed apokamp - from the Greek words for 'off' and 'bend', because it appears at a perpendicular angle to where plasma jets bend. Their findings have been recently published in EPJ D and are particularly relevant for the development of novel applications in medicine, health care and materials processing because they involve air at normal atmospheric pressure, which would make it cheaper than applications in inert gases or nitrogen.

The authors established the conditions for the phenomenon to occur. It takes two electrodes positioned at an angle to each other, together with electric field lines which are curved upward between the two electrodes. It requires not one but both electrodes to have a high voltage to obtain an apokamp jet, which typically develops from the bending point of the discharge channel. The apokamp can vary from a single needle to a 6-7-cm-long conical jet attached to the arc of the plasma current channel.

Using high-speed photography data on the apokamp dynamics, the authors elucidated its nature as consisting of ionisation waves - so-called plasma bullets - that move with a velocity of 100-220 km/s. Such plasma bullets have previously been detected in inert gases and in nitrogen in the presence of negatively charged gas.

The next step would require gathering sufficient data to build a model that can further explain the apokamp phenomenon. This phenomenon can help explain the blue jet identified in 1994 in the upper atmosphere, where strange upwards-facing jets develop from thunderstorm clouds.

Explore further: Scientist uncovers physics behind plasma-etching process

More information: Eduard A. Sosnin et al, Dynamics of apokamp-type atmospheric pressure plasma jets, The European Physical Journal D (2017). DOI: 10.1140/epjd/e2016-70466-0

Related Stories

Scientist uncovers physics behind plasma-etching process

January 27, 2017

Physicist Igor Kaganovich at the Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) and collaborators have uncovered some of the physics that make possible the etching of silicon computer chips, which ...

Atmospheric pressure plasma jet from a grounded electrode

August 24, 2010

Because they are portable and easy to operate at ambient temperatures, cold atmospheric pressure plasma jets (APPJs) should find innovative applications in biomedicine, materials science and fabrication industries. Research ...

Plasma screens enhanced as disorder strikes

October 11, 2012

A new study improves our understanding of plasma sources, a state of matter similar to gas in which a certain portion of the particles are ionised and which are used for example in plasma display panels. These results revealed ...

Biomedical applications of plasma technology

September 24, 2014

Atmospheric plasma is widely used for medical and biological applications including sterilization, selective killing of tumor cells, gene transfection, and healing wounds.

Scientists Control Plasma Bullets

February 27, 2009

(PhysOrg.com) -- On the nanoscale, things aren’t always what they seem. What first looked like a continuous plasma jet has turned out to be a train of tiny, high-velocity plasma bullets. Using a camera with an exposure ...

Recommended for you

Friction in the vacuum?

February 20, 2017

(Phys.org)—When three physicists first discovered through their calculations that a decaying atom moving through the vacuum experiences a friction-like force, they were highly suspicious. The results seemed to go against ...

Designing new materials from 'small' data

February 17, 2017

Finding new functional materials is always tricky. But searching for very specific properties among a relatively small family of known materials is even more difficult.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.