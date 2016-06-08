PICO dark matter detector more sensitive than expected

February 28, 2017
PICO dark matter detector more sensitive than expected
The PICO bubble chambers use temperature and sound to tune into dark matter particles. Credit: SNOLAB

Although invisible to our telescopes, dark matter is known by its gravitational effects throughout the universe. The nature of dark matter is unknown, but the consensus of the astrophysics and particle physics communities is that the dark matter is composed of new fundamental particles, associated with an unknown area of physics. To detect this dark matter, scientists are using instruments called bubble chambers, among other strategies. And now a team has made one that has the world's best sensitivity to date, coming in at 17 times that of its most recent predecessor.

"This sensitivity means we can build a larger detector and run it longer with the expectation that there will not be background from other types of radiation," said David Asner, Chief Scientist for particle physics at Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and a member of the PICO Collaboration.

Because physicists can't "see" , they need to find something that will alert them if dark matter bumps into it, sort of how a motion-sensitive alarm screeches when moved. Bubble chambers do this. Filled with a liquid kept just below its boiling temperature, bubbles erupt when a tiny particle with just enough energy hits the chamber. And physicists know little about dark matter, so they are searching for a variety of possible forms. Members of the PICO science team are looking for a particular type called spin-dependent WIMPs. The highly sensitive bubble chamber is filled with a fluorine-containing liquid that responds by forming a bubble when a neutron from certain types of radiation plows through. They theorize that if—or when—one of these WIMPs does so, the bubble chamber will also detect this .

"We don't know the nature of dark matter interactions with regular matter. PICO provides a unique probe and opportunity for discovery," said Asner.

Explore further: 3 knowns and 3 unknowns about dark matter

Related Stories

Bright sparks shed new light on the dark matter riddle

February 1, 2016

The origin of matter in the universe has puzzled physicists for generations. Today, we know that matter only accounts for 5% of our universe; another 25% is constituted of dark matter. And the remaining 70% is made up of ...

NA64 hunts the mysterious dark photon

November 25, 2016

One of the biggest puzzles in physics is that eighty-five percent of the matter in our universe is "dark": it does not interact with the photons of the conventional electromagnetic force and is therefore invisible to our ...

The case for co-decaying dark matter

December 5, 2016

(Phys.org)—There isn't as much dark matter around today as there used to be. According to one of the most popular models of dark matter, the universe contained much more dark matter early on when the temperature was hotter. ...

Recommended for you

Existence of a new quasiparticle demonstrated

February 28, 2017

How do molecules rotate in a solvent? Answering this question is complicated, since molecular rotation is perturbed by a very large number of surrounding atoms. For a long time, large-scale computer simulations have been ...

Destabilized solitons perform a disappearing act

February 27, 2017

When your heart beats, blood courses through your veins in waves of pressure. These pressure waves manifest as your pulse, a regular rhythm unperturbed by the complex internal structure of the body. Scientists call such robust ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.