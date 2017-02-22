Nematode resistance in soybeans beneficial even at low rates of infestation

February 23, 2017
Nematode resistance in soybeans beneficial even at low rates of infestation
Soybean cyst nematodes destroy crops. A new study shows that soybeans with resistance have a yield advantage even at low levels of infestation. Credit: USDA-ARS

Each spring, tiny roundworms hatch and wriggle over to the nearest soybean root to feed. Before farmers are even aware of the belowground infestation, the soybean cyst nematode silently begins to wreak havoc on soybean yield.

Fortunately, breeders have identified with genetic resistance to the nematodes and have used them to create new . As you might expect, resistant varieties more than susceptible ones when SCN is in the soil. But, until now, it wasn't clear whether that yield advantage held up at low SCN infestation rates.

"The University of Illinois has been organizing a regional testing program of university-developed experimental soybean lines through funding from the United Soybean Board. In the last decade, we have collected data on agronomic performance, including yield, but also data on the resistance of the lines as well as on SCN pressure in the field. We've built up a massive dataset from these tests," says University of Illinois soybean breeder Brian Diers.

By looking at 11 years of data from 408 sites around the Midwest, the researchers found that there was a yield advantage for SCN resistance even at low infestation levels—as low as 20 eggs per 100 cubic centimeters of soil. In environments with no SCN infestation, the team saw evidence of yield drag, where resistant varieties yielded slightly less than susceptible ones.

"But most fields in the Midwest do have at least some infestation," Diers says. "So, in most cases, there's little justification in planting susceptible varieties to avoid that potential yield drag."

The most common source of SCN resistance is from a soybean accession known as PI 88788. It is well known that SCN is increasing in its ability to overcome 88788-resistance throughout the Midwest. The researchers wanted to find out if varieties with 88788-resistance are still able to produce high yields despite mounting pressure from nematodes.

Using the same large dataset, the researchers found that those varieties still provide at least enough moderate resistance to produce good yields. "For me, it's a message to the soybean community that the sky hasn't fallen, that 88788-resistance is, on average, working well in most fields," Diers says.

Diers cautions that other sources of resistance, such as Peking or 437654, are better choices in fields where SCN is able to overcome 88788-resistance at a high level. However, he also notes that those varieties are harder to find.

"Farmers should rotate soybeans with a non-host crop such as corn, and also, if possible, with that have SCN resistance from alternative sources," Diers suggests.

The article, "Impact of on ," is published in Crop Science. The research was supported by the United Soybean Board.

Explore further: New method provides a tool to develop nematode-resistant soybean varieties

More information: Crop Science, DOI: 10.2135/cropsci2016.07.0628

Related Stories

Drones are what's next for plant breeders

February 20, 2017

Crop breeders grow thousands of potential varieties at a time; until now, observations of key traits were made by hand. In a new study, unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, were used successfully to remotely evaluate and ...

New ARS-Developed Soybean Line Resists Key Nematode

January 4, 2010

(PhysOrg.com) -- A new soybean line developed by Agricultural Research Service (ARS) scientists is good news for growers. The line, JTN-5109, is effective against the most virulent soybean cyst nematode, called LY1.

Recommended for you

Ball-rolling bees reveal complex learning

February 23, 2017

Bumblebees can be trained to score goals using a mini-ball, revealing unprecedented learning abilities, according to scientists at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL).

New link found between sex and viruses

February 23, 2017

Sexual reproduction and viral infections actually have a lot in common. According to new research, both processes rely on a single protein that enables the seamless fusion of two cells, such as a sperm cell and egg cell, ...

Neanderthal DNA contributes to human gene expression

February 23, 2017

The last Neanderthal died 40,000 years ago, but much of their genome lives on, in bits and pieces, through modern humans. The impact of Neanderthals' genetic contribution has been uncertain: Do these snippets affect our genome's ...

Arctic 'doomsday' seed vault receives 50,000 new deposits

February 23, 2017

Nearly 10 years after a "doomsday" seed vault opened on an Arctic island, some 50,000 new samples from seed collections around the world have been deposited in the world's largest repository built to safeguard against wars ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.