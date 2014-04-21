Report: Mexican activists suffer spyware hack attempt

February 12, 2017

An internet watchdog group said Saturday that a spyware hacking attempt targeted activists who campaigned against soft drinks and junk foods, and purportedly used Israeli-produced software sold to governments.

The Citizen Lab based at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs said the attack targeted public health advocates Alejandro Calvillo and Luis Encarnacion, and public health researcher Simon Barquera.

Mexico passed a soda tax several years ago and Calvillo has campaigned for sugar warnings on food products.

The report implicated software produced by Israel's NSO Group. The Pegasus spyware gives hackers free reign to eavesdrop on calls, harvest messages, activate cameras and drain a phone's trove of personal data.

The report said "NSO's government surveillance tool may have been misused on behalf of special commercial interests, not for fighting crime or terrorism."

NSO said Saturday its programs are intended only "for the investigation and prevention of criminal activities and terrorism" and doubted its products were involved.

Calvillo said he suspected the Mexican government or the soft drink and snacks industry.

"Whether the industry did it or the government did it, we don't know," said Calvillo, who was a leading force behind a special per-liter tax on sugary established in 2014.

Calvillo said the hacking attempt arrived in the form of a message from an unknown number last year, and contained a link to a purported news story.

Calvillo said it was both a hacking attempt and a threat: when he clicked on the link, it led him to a page for a funeral home chain.

Mexico has some of the world's highest obesity, diabetes and soda-consumption rates.

Explore further: Mexico food labeling rules draw fire on sugar

Related Stories

Mexico food labeling rules draw fire on sugar

April 21, 2014

Mexico's new food labeling rules were supposed to help fight an obesity epidemic, but activists and experts said Monday they may actually encourage the public to consume high levels of sugar.

Mexico nears junk food tax, sets anti-obesity plan

October 31, 2013

Mexico's congress approved a new tax on junk food Thursday as the government announced a campaign to fight obesity in a country with one of the world's highest rates of overweight people. The move came a little over a day ...

NY mayor praises Mexico soda tax plan (Update)

September 11, 2013

President Enrique Pena Nieto's plan to tax sugary drinks to curb Mexico's obesity epidemic earned him praise Tuesday from New York's mayor and health advocates but soda makers slammed it as ineffective.

Recommended for you

Protecting bulk power systems from hackers

February 10, 2017

Reliability measures of electrical grid has risen to a new norm as it involves physical security and cybersecurity. Threats to either can trigger instability, leading to blackouts and economic losses.

How Google Chromebooks conquered schools

February 10, 2017

The Google Chromebook, a type of stripped-down laptop, isn't a practical mobile device for many people—mostly because it basically turns into an expensive paperweight whenever it can't find a Wi-Fi connection.

New eco-battery that runs on seawater

February 9, 2017

Researchers at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) in South Korea will be working to develop a new battery, using abundant and readily available seawater.

The Internet and your brain are more alike than you think

February 9, 2017

Although we spend a lot of our time online nowadays—streaming music and video, checking email and social media, or obsessively reading the news—few of us know about the mathematical algorithms that manage how our content ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.