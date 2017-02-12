Long-dead reptile gave live birth, study says

February 14, 2017 by Mariëtte Le Roux
The pregnant Dinocephalosaurus biting a fish. Credit: Dinghua Yang & Jun Liu

An unusually long-necked marine reptile gave birth to live young 245 million years ago—the only known member of the dinosaur, bird and croc family to not lay eggs, researchers said Tuesday.

Archaeologists examining the fossil of a female Dinocephalosaurus from Yunnan Province, southwest China, were amazed to discover the remains of a baby among the bones where her abdomen would have been.

"I was so excited when I first saw this embryonic specimen," said Jun Liu of China's Hefei University of Technology who co-authored a study published in Nature Communications.

"This discovery rewrites our understanding of the evolution of reproductive systems."

Dinocephalosaurus was a member of the archosaur family, which includes extinct dinosaurs as well as today's birds and crocodiles—all egg-layers.

The archosaurs' sister clade of turtles also lays eggs, but a third group of reptiles called lepidosaurs, including lizards and snakes, contains some species that give birth to live young—including some , boas, skinks and slow worms.

Live birth is usually associated with mammals, and egg-laying is considered the original, "primitive" state of animals.

Dinocephalosaurus was a strange-looking ocean-dweller with a neck almost twice the length of its trunk—some 3-4 metres (10-13 feet) in total.

It was a fish eater, snaking its long neck from side to side to catch prey.

The baby Dinocephalosaurus, or what remained of it, was about a tenth of the mother's size.

Offspring, or lunch?

At first, "I was not sure if the embryonic specimen (was) the last lunch of the mother, or its unborn baby," Liu told AFP by email.

"Upon closer inspection and searching the literature, I realised that something unusual has been discovered"—an embryo providing "clear evidence for ".

Unlike prey, which would ordinarily have been swallowed head-first, the young Dinocephalosaurus was facing forward in the abdominal cavity, said Liu.

The scientists also discounted the possibility that the tiny reptile had been inside an egg shell which simply eroded over time.

The specimen "demonstrates the curled posture typical for vertebrate embryos," and there were no calcified shell bits found, said Liu.

Archosaurs are known to lay their eggs at a much earlier developmental stage, he added—long before the tot had grown to this size.

The new study pushes fossil evidence for the reproductive biology of archosaurs back by 50 million years, to the Middle Triassic, said the study.

Related Stories

Ancestor of snakes, lizards likely gave birth to live young

December 17, 2013

The ancestor of snakes and lizards likely gave birth to live young, rather than laid eggs, and over time species have switched back and forth in their preferred reproductive mode, according to research published in print ...

Ancient reptile birth preserved in fossil

February 12, 2014

Ichthyosaur fossil may show the earliest live birth from an ancient Mesozoic marine reptile, according to a study published February 12, 2014 in PLOS ONE by Ryosuke Motani from the University of California, Davis, and colleagues.

Oldest lizard embryos discovered in fossil eggs

July 16, 2015

Tiny fossil eggs long thought to harbour the embryos of dinosaurs or primitive birds, in fact contained unhatched baby lizards—the oldest ever found, scientists said Wednesday.

'Pregnant plesiosaur' examined

August 11, 2011

A paper to be published on August 12, 2011 in Science reveals that Dr. F. Robin O'Keefe of Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. and Dr. Luis Chiappe, Director of the Natural History Museum's Dinosaur Institute, have determined ...

