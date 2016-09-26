IRS warns firms, beware of phishing email scam

February 27, 2017 by Joyce M. Rosenberg

The IRS is warning employers about a spreading phishing email scam whose targets include companies and that seeks to get employees' Social Security numbers and other information.

Cyberthieves send emails that appear to come from executives inside the targeted organizations. The emails ask payroll or human resources departments for a list of all employees and their W-2 forms.

The scam first appeared in 2016, and has spread this year beyond corporations to other businesses like temporary staffing agencies, chain restaurants, and shipping and freight companies. The cybercriminals are also targeting and casinos run by Native Americans.

Organizations that receive an email should forward it to phishing@irs.gov and type "W2 Scam" in the subject line, the IRS says. They can also file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center. And if employees' W-2s have been stolen they can get information about how to proceed from the IRS at www.irs.gov/identitytheft and the Federal Trade Commission at www.identitytheft.gov .

