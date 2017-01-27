French presidential campaign goes high-tech with hologram rally

February 5, 2017
People sit near an hologram of French presidential election candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon (C) during a campaign meeting on Februa
People sit near an hologram of French presidential election candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon (C) during a campaign meeting on February 5, 2017 in La Plaine Saint Denis, northern Paris

French far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon appeared to supporters by hologram on Sunday in a technological first for a presidential campaign in France.

Melenchon was speaking in person in the of Lyon, but with a click of his fingers, he also appeared to 6,000 supporters in a concert hall 450 kilometres (280 miles) away in Paris.

Despite a slightly muffled voice, the appearance passed off without a technical hitch.

Many in the crowd in the capital clapped and rose to their feet to take pictures with their phones as the hologram of the candidate strode back and forth in jeans and grey tunic as he gave a typically fiery address for over an hour.

Lyon, where he made his physical appearance, was also the weekend launch pad for the campaigns of far-right leader Marine Le Pen and fast-rising centrist Emmanuel Macron, who also drew thousands of supporters.

Melenchon came in fourth in the 2012 election behind his arch-nemesis Le Pen.

Backed by the Communist party, the 65-year-old wants to dump France's presidential system for a parliamentary system and renegotiate EU treaties, and has bashed the outgoing Socialist government for pushing labour market reforms through parliament last year despite protests.

The screen broadcasting the speech of French presidential election candidate for the far-left coalition Jean-Luc Melenchon is pi
The screen broadcasting the speech of French presidential election candidate for the far-left coalition Jean-Luc Melenchon is pictured during his public meeting, on February 5, 2017, in Chassieu, near Lyon

He reserved particular scorn for Macron, a former investment banker who as economy minister helped pilot the reforms designed to make it easier to hire and fire workers.

"Macron has ruined the lives of thousands of people," Melenchon said.

Benoit Hamon, the radical leftwinger who the Socialists have chosen as their candidate, has appealed to Melenchon to join forces with him in a bid to pool their votes and avoid a humiliating exit for the Socialist in the first round of the election in April.

Pierre Vila, a 49-year-old Melenchon supporter at the Paris hologram rally, said he was opposed to such an alliance.

"I no longer have any confidence in the Socialist Party," he told AFP.

Explore further: The French ponder 'joie de vivre' in a work-free future

Related Stories

The French ponder 'joie de vivre' in a work-free future

January 27, 2017

What role will work play in our future lives populated with robots and driverless vehicles? As France prepares to elect a new president, it is wrangling with bigger issues than simple election manifestos.

How WWII codes on Twitter thwarted French vote law

April 23, 2012

Twitter users turned Sunday's French presidential election into a battle between a green Hungarian wine and a red Dutch cheese in a bid to get round tough laws banning result predictions.

One income for all: far-fetched, or future fact?

February 1, 2017

It is a utopian idea, literally, but is enjoying a renaissance as politicians and policy wonks grapple with technology-driven changes that could redefine our very understanding of work.

As robots take jobs, Europeans mull free money for all

January 16, 2017

I am, therefore I'm paid. The radical notion that governments should hand out free money to everyone—rich and poor, those who work and those who don't—is slowly but surely gaining ground in Europe. Yes, you read that ...

French give nod to plain cigarette packaging

November 26, 2015

Cigarettes will have to be sold in plain packaging in France from next year after the French parliament narrowly voted through a proposal which has drawn the ire of tobacconists.

After US election hacks, France girds against cyberattacks

December 15, 2016

French security officials, sobered by the destabilizing effect that computer hacking and email leaks had on the U.S. election, have taken the unprecedented step of allowing government cyber-snoops share their expertise with ...

Recommended for you

Self-driving car prototypes need less human help, data show

February 1, 2017

Self-driving car prototypes appear to be getting better at negotiating California streets and highways without a human backup driver intervening, according to data made public Wednesday by California transportation regulators.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.