DMC researchers test technique to determine lobster's age

February 20, 2017 by Melissa Wood
DMC researchers test technique to determine lobster’s age
Credit: University of Maine

Research professor Rick Wahle and graduate student Carl Huntsberger are testing a technique at the University of Maine Darling Marine Center to determine the age of lobsters.

Unlike fish, mollusks and trees, Wahle says lobsters and other crustaceans molt—or cast off their skeletons thereby discarding external signs of growth.

That means a lobster's age is estimated on size, but it's a rough determination because affect the crustacean's .

Not knowing a lobster's age is problematic for scientists and seeking to measure the health of the fishery and the sustainability of the stock.

Recent research by Raouf Kilada of the University of New Brunswick revealed that lobsters and other crustaceans have internal structures that exhibit growth patterns similar to tree rings.

Kilada found tree-ring-like microscopic bands, less than 1 millimeter thick, within a lobster or crab's gastric mill— which is a part of the stomach that grinds food.

Kilada recently visited the DMC to share his technique with Wahle and Huntsberger. Kilada provided hands-on instruction that he's perfected during many hours of trial and error.

"At this point, we are able to dissect that have been held in captivity for three years after staining the gastric mill with a fluorescent dye, which marks when we began our observations," says Huntsberger, who is processing samples in the Wahle Lab.

The growth bands are located in the ossicles, which are tiny plate-like structures in the stomach that facilitate grinding of food.

To process a sample, ossicles are embedded in epoxy and cut into 150-micron sections. The number of bands can be counted with the use of a microscope. For reference, the thickness of a human hair is about 75 microns.

Huntsberger says preliminary data indicate the bands do show annual growth patterns.

Explore further: Study: Like a tree, growth rings show lobster age

Related Stories

Maine baby lobster decline could end high catches

April 22, 2014

Scientists say the number of baby lobsters settling off the rocky coast of Maine continues to steadily decline—possibly foreshadowing an end to the recent record catches that have boosted New England's lobster fishery.

Recommended for you

Researchers use big-brother tech to spy on bumblebees

February 18, 2017

By tagging individual bumblebees with microchips, biologists have gained insights into the daily life of a colony of bumblebees (Bombus impatiens) in unprecedented detail. The team found that while most bees are generalists ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.